Woman critically injured after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

A woman has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Police in Peel Region say they were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a transport truck.

They say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.