Arctic sovereignty: Gov. Gen. Mary Simon heading to Norway, Denmark and Greenland

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is shown at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 31, 2026 11:29 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2026 12:24 pm.

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is set to visit Greenland, Denmark and Norway next week.

On Monday, Simon will travel to Norway, where she will take part in the Arctic Frontiers Conference in Tromso and later meet with Norway’s King Harald in Oslo.

Later in the week, the Governor General will head to Denmark, where she will meet King Frederik and the country’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, in Copenhagen.

Canada’s first Indigenous governor general will then head to Greenland to meet Jens‑Frederik Nielsen, prime minister of the semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

While in Greenland, Simon will attend the opening of the first Canadian consulate in Nuuk, the island’s capital.

Simon’s office says the trip to Norway is aimed at highlighting Canada’s commitment to Arctic collaboration and the role of Indigenous communities in shaping the future of the region.

As for Denmark and Greenland, Simon’s visit will focus on the historic bonds between Inuit in Canada and Greenland.

“The Arctic is stronger when nations work together,” Simon said in a statement.

“Canada’s long-standing approach is grounded in close, constructive engagement, supporting stability, respect for sovereignty and the well-being of northern communities.”

Simon was ambassador to Denmark from 1999 to 2001 and served as Canada’s ambassador for circumpolar affairs from 1994 to 2003.

This will be Simon’s first visit to Norway, Denmark and Greenland as Governor General.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Empty slogans, reckless stunts': Liberals react after Tories vote to keep Poilievre as CPC leader

Some members of the federal Liberal party shared unpleasant reactions Saturday after a majority of Tory delegates voted to keep Pierre Poilievre on as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The...

1h ago

Woman dead, man in custody after violent assault in Mississauga

A woman in her 50s is dead, and a man is in custody following a violent assault in Mississauga on Friday night. Peel Regional Police say they were called to a plaza at 1310 Dundas Street East just before...

2h ago

Toronto killer, 65, charged after escaping from CAMH

A 65-year-old man who escaped from a psychiatric facility in the West Queen West neighbourhood on Friday has been found safe after an hours-long search. Police say Thomas Brailsford left the Centre...

updated

4h ago

Seniors struggle with cold and loneliness in freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall

TORONTO — Calls to Toronto Seniors Helpline are on the rise as older adults struggle with issues ranging from no heat in their homes to loneliness amid brutal cold and impassable snow-covered sidewalks. "(Many)...

6h ago

