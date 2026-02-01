Barrett helps Raptors snap two-game skid with 107-100 win over Jazz

R.J. Barrett scored a team-high 21 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili came off the bench to add 20 to help the Toronto Raptors to a 107-100 win against the struggling Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Scottie Barnes celebrated being named to his second NBA All-Star Game with 14 points and nine rebounds as the Raptors (30-21) halted a two-game losing skid. Barnes hurt his left foot with 4:48 remaining after a steal. He departed 22 seconds later, only to return for the final 3:05.

Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 27 points and added 11 rebounds for the visitors as the Jazz (15-35) lost their season-high sixth in a row.

Toronto’s Brandon Ingram enjoyed a strong final quarter to finish with 19 points, while point guard Immanuel Quickley chipped in 17.

Isaiah Collier added 19 points for the Jazz. Centre Jusuf Nurkic was good for 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Jazz enjoyed a 56-51 lead at halftime, but the Raptors began the final quarter ahead 86-84 in a game that featured 12 lead changes and was tied 10 times.

On the first day of Black History Month, the teams wore T-shirts during the warm-up to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Chuck Cooper, Nat Clifton, and Earl Lloyd breaking the NBA colour barrier in the 1950-51 season.

TAKEAWAYS

Raptors: Barnes consoled teammate Ingram with a hug after the first-quarter announcement that the former was the only Toronto player going to the NBA All-Star Game.

Jazz: Late Toronto Maple Leafs forward Irvine (Ace) Bailey of Bracebridge, Ont., was the first professional athlete to have his number retired. Underneath his No. 6 banner hanging from the Scotiabank Arena rafters, Utah rookie Airious (Ace) Bailey performed. His nickname was given to him by a youth coach growing up in Chattanooga, Tenn.

KEY MOMENT

Quickley nailed a three-point jumper with 8:06 remaining to cap a 9-4 run to begin the final quarter and put the home team in front 95-88.

KEY STAT

The Raptors matched their 30 wins of a season ago with 31 games remaining.

UP NEXT

Raptors host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.