Justin Bieber returns to Grammys stage for stripped-down performance

Justin Bieber returned to the Grammys stage Sunday for a stripped-down — in more ways than one — performance.

Rocking nothing but a pair of boxers and socks, the Canadian pop star used a loop pedal to create a backing track with a guitar and drum machine before launching into his single “Yukon.”

The soulful, intimate rendition marked the Stratford, Ont., native’s first time performing at the Grammys in four years. He’s mostly stayed off-stage since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022, which left half of his face temporarily paralyzed.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, was shown beaming in the audience as Bieber crooned on.

Bieber is up for four Grammys, including album of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and best R&B performance.

During an earlier ceremony, Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance to accept the Grammy for best historical album.

The Canadian folk legend won for “Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years,” a box set featuring unreleased material from her personal archives.

This particular collection highlighted songs from 1976 to 1980.

The 82-year-old singer-songwriter was escorted on stage while wearing a shimmering pantsuit adorned in gold, silver and black sequins.

While her speech did not touch on politics, Mitchell also sported an “Ice Out” button, which has been a form of protest at red-carpet events against the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in American cities. Hailey Bieber also wore one.

Patrick Milligan, left, and Joni Mitchell accept the award for best historical album for “Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976 to 1980)” during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Chris Pizzello

Several winning artists took aim at the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, which has sparked outcry for excessive use of force.

Mitchell, who initially seemed confused on stage, recounted the period leading up to her 1974 album “Court and Spark,” noting she wrote it while trying to survive the cultural phenomenon known as the British Invasion, which dimmed the popularity of folk music.

Mitchell said her label tried to force a band on her for the album, so she recruited the jazz band L.A. Express.

Mitchell went on to recall making her 1972 album “For the Roses,” saying label head David Geffen wouldn’t allow her to use a sketch of a donkey’s behind as the album cover.

However, she said he did allow her to use the drawing on a billboard.

“So there was a big horse’s ass on Sunset Boulevard for a while,” she quipped as the audience erupted in laughter.

“Well, anyway, I’m very honoured to receive a Grammy for those records. Thank you.”

Halifax songwriter and producer Henry Walter, better known as Cirkut, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout – Diego Andrade (Mandatory Credit)

Several other Canadians were among the winners at the afternoon Grammys ceremony, including Halifax songwriter and producer Henry Walter, better known as Cirkut, who took home producer of the year and best dance pop recording trophies.

He won the latter alongside Canadian sound mixer Serban Ghenea for their work on Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra.”

While accepting the producer of the year award, Walter thanked all his collaborators including Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.



“You trusted me with your vision. You could have chosen anyone but you chose me.”



Since producing and co-writing The Weeknd’s “High for This” in 2011, Walter has crafted a steady stream of pop hits for the likes of Katy Perry, Rihanna, Charli XCX, Miley Cyrus and more.

“Once upon a time I was a kid from Canada making beats in my bedroom and now I’m here,” he said.

Justin Gray poses for a photograph in his digital music studio at Humber College in Toronto., on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Also among the Canadian winners was Toronto’s Justin Gray, who won a Grammy Award for best immersive audio album.

He’s the first Canadian to ever win a Grammy in the category.

“Thank you to every single person responsible for bringing this record to life,” Gray said while accepting the award.

His album, “Immersed,” was brought to life with 38 Toronto artists from his own orbit.



“To Toronto, to Canada, we love you.”