Justin Bieber returns to the stage for Grammy Awards performance

Singer Justin Bieber watches the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2026 1:06 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2026 2:48 pm.

Justin Bieber will bring his once-familiar swagger to a stage at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the Stratford, Ont.-raised musician and two-time Grammy winner would perform during the show, where he is also up for four awards for his album “Swag.”

Bieber last performed at the Grammys four years ago, but has mostly been offstage since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022, which left half of his face temporarily paralyzed.

Fans took to social media to welcome Bieber back to the stage.

“The GOAT IS BACK!!!!,” posted @thehamad2 on X.

Others credited Bieber for upping the quality of the show.

“This year’s GRAMMYs just got a whole lot more iconic with JB on stage,” posted @bose_jibrin.

Bieber released the first of two surprise albums in 2025, first “Swag” in July, followed by “Swag II” in September. His last album, “Justice,” was released in 2021.

Bieber’s nominations at the 2026 Grammys include album of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and best R&B performance.

Despite his lengthy absence from the big stage before Sunday’s performance, fans shouldn’t have to wait too long to see him perform again. Bieber is a confirmed headliner for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2026.

The Canadian Press

