A smiling Cher laughs at her Grammys flubs in a good-natured, chaotic appearance

Cher presents the award for record of the year during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2026 11:44 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 12:17 pm.

Cher may have wanted to turn back time on her rather chaotic Grammys presenting experience. But the pop legend’s obvious good humor made her series of flubs one of the most enjoyably meme-worthy moments of the night.

In what amounted to a Grammys version of John Travolta’s Adele Dazeem moment at the Oscars — if much more understandable — Cher, presenting record of the year at Sunday’s show, seemed to momentarily award it to the late Luther Vandross.

Quickly, though, she realized amid applause that the actual winner was the very-much-alive Kendrick Lamar, who rose to accept the prize for “Luther,” his duet with SZA. “Luther Vandross – no, Kendrick Lamar!” Cher said, smiling broadly at her own gaffe.

It had its logic, though, because that duet samples Vandross – and one of the song’s producers, Sounwave, began his acceptance speech by saying, “Let’s give a shoutout to the late and great Luther Vandross.”

It wasn’t the only chaotic moment of Cher’s appearance. She’d arrived onstage to present record of the year, but first accepted her lifetime achievement award handed to her by host Trevor Noah — a prize she’d skipped accepting in person at a ceremony the night before. Then, after an upbeat speech focused on overcoming decades of career setbacks, she simply started walking offstage. “I guess I’m supposed to walk off now,” she said, to friendly applause.

Noah called her back, saying: “Cher, before you go could we get you to announce the nominees?” He could do it, he quipped, but she’d be better.

Cher obliged, also with a smile.

When it came time to announce the winner, she first looked around, quizzically. “Oh! They told me it was going to be on a prompter,” she explained.

Noah summed it all up with a positive spin.

“I love live television,” he said.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to derailed train near Union Station

GO Transit is dealing with extensive train delays along the network on Monday due to a derailed train near Union Station, which also led to signal issues. The issues unfolded during the morning rush-hour...

updated

1m ago

What to know before hiring a private snow plow service

Last month, Speakers Corner brought you stories of customers across the GTA who hired and paid for private snow plow services only to discover the companies were a no show when they needed them the most. Consumer...

SPEAKERS CORNER

34m ago

Police arrest 3 youths in possible robbery investigation at Barrie school

Maple Ridge Secondary School has been placed under hold and secure as police investigate a possible robbery at the school. Shortly before 10:45 a.m., Barrie Police posted on X that two youths had been...

22m ago

Blue Jays to honour Joe Carter's World Series-clinching homer with statue outside Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to immortalize one of the most iconic figures in franchise history, announcing plans to build a statue of 1993 World Series hero Joe Carter outside Rogers Centre. The reveal...

58m ago

