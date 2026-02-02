Police arrest 3 youths in possible robbery investigation at Barrie school
Posted February 2, 2026 1:06 pm.
Last Updated February 2, 2026 1:23 pm.
Maple Ridge Secondary School has been placed under hold and secure as police investigate a possible robbery at the school.
Shortly before 10:45 a.m., Barrie Police posted on X that two youths had been arrested and a firearm was seized in relation to the incident. About an hour later, they said a third youth had been arrested.
Police say they are not looking for any other suspects but residents might notice a heightened police presence in the area of the school while they investigate.
No injuries were reported and police say there is no concern for public safety.