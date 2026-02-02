Disney’s first quarter is powered by box-office hits ‘Zootopia 2’ and ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

This image released by Disney shows Nick Wilde, voiced by Jason Bateman, left, and Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, in a scene from "Zootopia 2." (Disney via AP) © 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2026 7:24 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 8:10 am.

Disney posted a strong first quarter, powered by box-office hits “Zootopia 2” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

The Walt Disney Co. earned $2.4 billion, or $1.34 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 27. It earned $2.64 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year ago.

Removing one time charges and costs, earnings were $1.63 per share. That’s better than the $1.57 per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Disney, based in Burbank, California, reported revenue of $25.98 billion. Wall Street was calling for slightly higher revenue of $25.99 billion.

Revenue for Disney Entertainment, which includes the company’s movie studios and streaming service, climbed 7%, while revenue for the Experiences division, its parks, rose 6%.

“We are pleased with the start to our fiscal year, and our achievements reflect the tremendous progress we’ve made,” CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “We delivered strong box office performance in calendar year 2025 with billion-dollar hits like Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash, franchises that generate value across many of our businesses.”

The Experiences division, which includes Disney’s six global theme parks, its cruise line, merchandise and video game licensing, reported operating income climbed 6% to $3.31 billion and revenue hit a record $10 billion. Operating income rose 8% at domestic parks. Operating income increased 2% for international parks and Experiences.

Disney said attendance at domestic parks edged up 1%.

In the Sports segment, operating income declined to $191 million from $247 million as an increase in advertising revenue was offset by higher programming and production costs and a drop in subscription and affiliate fees. The company said that a temporary dispute with YouTube TV dragged down operating income by about $110 million.

Disney and YouTube TV reached a new deal to bring channels like ABC and ESPN back to the Google-owned livestreaming platform in November, ending a blackout for customers that lasted for over two weeks.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 Toronto men charged in deadly Mississauga home invasion that left homeowner dead: police

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators...

3m ago

Groundhog Day 2026: Willie in Ontario, Fred in Quebec predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents are predicting an early spring. Wiarton Willie, in Bruce County, Ont., and Fred la Marmotte, the famous groundhog in Quebec's Gaspesie region, reportedly did...

updated

6m ago

Mayor Chow launches Toronto's 2026 budget on Monday

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow officially launches the city's 2026 budget on Monday, which includes a 2.2 per cent property tax hike. The mayor's budget was released on the city's website on Sunday. The...

3m ago

The Grammys had lots of Mars, Carpenter soaring and a near-naked Bieber. Here are some key moments

He was the only one sitting when it was over, rubbing his eyes in disbelief. Bad Bunny had made history by winning album of the year for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” the first time a Spanish-language...

11m ago

Top Stories

7 Toronto men charged in deadly Mississauga home invasion that left homeowner dead: police

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators...

3m ago

Groundhog Day 2026: Willie in Ontario, Fred in Quebec predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents are predicting an early spring. Wiarton Willie, in Bruce County, Ont., and Fred la Marmotte, the famous groundhog in Quebec's Gaspesie region, reportedly did...

updated

6m ago

Mayor Chow launches Toronto's 2026 budget on Monday

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow officially launches the city's 2026 budget on Monday, which includes a 2.2 per cent property tax hike. The mayor's budget was released on the city's website on Sunday. The...

3m ago

The Grammys had lots of Mars, Carpenter soaring and a near-naked Bieber. Here are some key moments

He was the only one sitting when it was over, rubbing his eyes in disbelief. Bad Bunny had made history by winning album of the year for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” the first time a Spanish-language...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Cold and sunny to start the work week

It might seem like Groundhog Day when it comes to the weather, but the bitter cold temperatures are set to subside for the first full week of February.

11h ago

1:45
Ottawa Black Bears vs. Toronto Rock

The Toronto Rock offence exploded for 17 goals against their provincial rivals with Chris Boushy leading the attack. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

January 31, 2026 11:20 pm EST EST

2:58
Ontario boy seeks gene-based treatment for ultra-rare condition

A Vaughan, Ont., family is asking for help after discovering their son is one of only two children in the world with an extremely rare genetic condition that requires specialized gene-based therapy. David Zura explains.

January 31, 2026 9:16 pm EST EST

2:38
Judge rules ICE operations can continue in Minnesota

A Federal judge has ruled that ICE's 'operation metro surge' can continue in Minnesota. As Karling Donoghue explains, the decision comes as hundreds gather in Italy to condemn the deployment of ICE agents to the Milano Cortina Olympic Games.

17h ago

2:07
At least 30 killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza

Gaza territory health officials say at least 30 people, including 5 children have been killed by Israeli strikes. Karling Donoghue on the deaths during a fragile ceasefire in which both Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of breaking.

17h ago

More Videos