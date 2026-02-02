GO train derailment coupled with numerous TTC disruptions makes for rough transit day

A GO train derailment that caused a myriad of commuter migraines wasn’t the only evidence of transit tumult on Monday.

The TTC also had a rough day, with numerous security incidents halting subway service at various times throughout the day.

At last count there were five separate security incidents that affected service.

The first stoppage occurred on Line 2 at around 9:37 a.m. due to a security incident at Dundas West station.

Full service resumed around 15 minutes later.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: Trains are not stopping at Dundas West station due to a security incident. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 2, 2026

Minutes later, another security incident briefly affected service at Bloor-Yonge station.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: Trains are not stopping at Bloor-Yonge station due to a security incident. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 2, 2026

Next, an injury at track level impacted service between St. Andrew and Spadina stations on Line 1 Yonge-University at around 10:17 a.m.

Full service resumed around 20 minutes later.

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between St Andrew and Spadina stations while we respond to an injury on the tracks. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 2, 2026

After that, three more security incidents snarled subways — all on Line 1 — before a medical emergency halted service between Woodbine and Broadview stations on Line 2.

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between Bloor-Yonge and King stations due to a security incident. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 2, 2026

Line 1 Yonge-University: Delays southbound at Highway 407 station due to a security incident. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 2, 2026

Line 1 Yonge-University: Trains are not stopping at TMU station due to a security incident. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 2, 2026

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Woodbine and Broadview stations while we respond to a medical emergency. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 2, 2026

As one astute Redditor commented in a thread about the convergence of transit issues, “everything should just be cancelled today.”

TTC adds extra service to aid commuters affected by GO derailment

Meanwhile, the TTC says it’s increasing service to help deal with the overflow caused by the GO derailment. GO Transit has warned riders that “afternoon service will be reduced because of the limited track availability.”

The TTC announced measures to help deal with what’s sure to be a hairy commute home.

“The TTC is supporting GO/UP Express customers with extra service this afternoon during the service interruptions at Union Station,” a post on X said.

“For GO customers who normally only travel as far as Exhibition GO station, we’ll be supplementing 509 Harbourfront streetcar service with extra buses.”

“For GO customers who normally take the UP Express between Union and Bloor GO/Dundas West Station, buses will run in addition to streetcars on the 505 Dundas route, connecting to Dundas West Station.”

Extra trains will also run on Line 1 as alternatives to Union Station and Downsview Park GO.