GO train derailment coupled with numerous TTC disruptions makes for rough transit day

A TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 2, 2026 4:34 pm.

A GO train derailment that caused a myriad of commuter migraines wasn’t the only evidence of transit tumult on Monday.

The TTC also had a rough day, with numerous security incidents halting subway service at various times throughout the day.

At last count there were five separate security incidents that affected service.

The first stoppage occurred on Line 2 at around 9:37 a.m. due to a security incident at Dundas West station.

Full service resumed around 15 minutes later.

Minutes later, another security incident briefly affected service at Bloor-Yonge station.

Next, an injury at track level impacted service between St. Andrew and Spadina stations on Line 1 Yonge-University at around 10:17 a.m.

Full service resumed around 20 minutes later.

After that, three more security incidents snarled subways — all on Line 1 — before a medical emergency halted service between Woodbine and Broadview stations on Line 2.

As one astute Redditor commented in a thread about the convergence of transit issues, “everything should just be cancelled today.”

TTC adds extra service to aid commuters affected by GO derailment

Meanwhile, the TTC says it’s increasing service to help deal with the overflow caused by the GO derailment. GO Transit has warned riders that “afternoon service will be reduced because of the limited track availability.”

The TTC announced measures to help deal with what’s sure to be a hairy commute home.

“The TTC is supporting GO/UP Express customers with extra service this afternoon during the service interruptions at Union Station,” a post on X said.

“For GO customers who normally only travel as far as Exhibition GO station, we’ll be supplementing 509 Harbourfront streetcar service with extra buses.”

“For GO customers who normally take the UP Express between Union and Bloor GO/Dundas West Station, buses will run in addition to streetcars on the 505 Dundas route, connecting to Dundas West Station.”

Extra trains will also run on Line 1 as alternatives to Union Station and Downsview Park GO.

