GO Transit to run modified service Tuesday after train derailment

GO Transit will run on a modified service Tuesday after a train derailed Monday morning, taking multiple transit lines out of service and causing commuter chaos.

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said in a post on LinkedIn the train has been put back on the tracks and is expected to be moved in the next few hours.

“We have confirmed that we will be running a modified service tomorrow which solves for the maximum number of train trips on our busiest lines at peak periods.”

He added riders should look at the GO Transit website for further details.

The train, which was departing Union Station, encountered an issue that caused the rear of the train to come off the track and make contact with a track switch around 8:16 a.m, according to Metrolinx.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Metrolinx said passengers were on board the Kitchener-bound train, but they were safely transferred to another train shortly after the incident.

The rest of the day was filled with delays, cancellations and frustrated commuters.

Lindsay confirmed an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the event. “The results of which will be shared transparently once available. We can confidently say, based on today’s inspections and diligence, that our service continues to be safe for riders.”

He also apologized to commuters and thanked staff who will be working through the night. “Thanks to all the staff who have been supporting this effort throughout the day and will work throughout the night,” read the post.