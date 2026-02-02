GO Transit to run modified service Tuesday after train derailment

A disabled GO train near Union Station in Toronto on Feb. 2, 2026. (CityNews/Giancarlo DeSantis)

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 2, 2026 11:32 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 11:42 pm.

GO Transit will run on a modified service Tuesday after a train derailed Monday morning, taking multiple transit lines out of service and causing commuter chaos.

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said in a post on LinkedIn the train has been put back on the tracks and is expected to be moved in the next few hours.

“We have confirmed that we will be running a modified service tomorrow which solves for the maximum number of train trips on our busiest lines at peak periods.”

He added riders should look at the GO Transit website for further details.

The train, which was departing Union Station, encountered an issue that caused the rear of the train to come off the track and make contact with a track switch around 8:16 a.m, according to Metrolinx.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Metrolinx said passengers were on board the Kitchener-bound train, but they were safely transferred to another train shortly after the incident.

The rest of the day was filled with delays, cancellations and frustrated commuters.

Lindsay confirmed an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the event. “The results of which will be shared transparently once available. We can confidently say, based on today’s inspections and diligence, that our service continues to be safe for riders.”

He also apologized to commuters and thanked staff who will be working through the night. “Thanks to all the staff who have been supporting this effort throughout the day and will work throughout the night,” read the post.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GO train derailment coupled with numerous TTC disruptions makes for rough transit day

A GO train derailment that caused a myriad of commuter migraines wasn't the only evidence of transit tumult on Monday. The TTC also had a rough day, with numerous security incidents halting subway service...

7h ago

'Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files': Margaret McWilliam

The Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit has been highly successful in solving murders in the city. The service says overall, clearance rates have averaged near 80 per cent from 1921 until now, but...

4h ago

Man wanted for allegedly breaking into storage lockers in parking lot of Toronto condo building

A 27-year-old man is wanted for allegedly breaking into the parking garage of a condo building and steal from storage lockers and a vehicle. Toronto police say they were called to a building in the...

1h ago

Three Alberta junior hockey players killed in crash en route to practice

Three members of an Alberta junior hockey team were killed in a crash while driving to practice on Monday. Emergency crews were called to Highway 2 and 55 Avenue in the town of Stavely, about 100 kilometres...

4h ago

Top Stories

GO train derailment coupled with numerous TTC disruptions makes for rough transit day

A GO train derailment that caused a myriad of commuter migraines wasn't the only evidence of transit tumult on Monday. The TTC also had a rough day, with numerous security incidents halting subway service...

7h ago

'Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files': Margaret McWilliam

The Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit has been highly successful in solving murders in the city. The service says overall, clearance rates have averaged near 80 per cent from 1921 until now, but...

4h ago

Man wanted for allegedly breaking into storage lockers in parking lot of Toronto condo building

A 27-year-old man is wanted for allegedly breaking into the parking garage of a condo building and steal from storage lockers and a vehicle. Toronto police say they were called to a building in the...

1h ago

Three Alberta junior hockey players killed in crash en route to practice

Three members of an Alberta junior hockey team were killed in a crash while driving to practice on Monday. Emergency crews were called to Highway 2 and 55 Avenue in the town of Stavely, about 100 kilometres...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
GO train derailed near Union Station

GO train users' commute into the downtown core – de-railed – while crews work to move a disabled train near Union station. Afua Baah has the details on what caused the train to go off track.

6h ago

0:46
Trump threatens Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to threaten comedian Trevor Noah over a joke he made during the Grammys on the president's alleged relationship with convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

9h ago

2:32
GO train 'disabled,' commuters face hours-long delays at Union Station

GO Transit riders may face extensive train delays along the network on Monday morning due to a disabled train near Union Station.

11h ago

1:10
Wiarton Willie calls for early spring on Groundhog Day

Ontario's Wiarton Willie in Bruce County has predicted an early spring this Groundhog Day after not seeing his shadow this morning.

14h ago

0:51
Seven Toronto men charged in deadly Mississauga home invasion

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators describe as a sprawling, months‑long probe.

15h ago

More Videos