4 suspects sought in armed robbery at Hamilton Cash for Gold store

Three suspects being sought in an armed robbery at a Hamilton gold store. Hamilton Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 2, 2026 11:49 am.

Hamilton police are on the hunt for four suspects after a Cash for Gold store on Hamilton Mountain was robbed on Sunday.

Officers were called to the business at 1119 Fennell Ave. E. on Feb. 1, just before 5 p.m.

Investigators say three suspects armed with a gun and crowbars forced their way into the store through back doors, while a fourth suspect remained in a getaway vehicle.

“The suspects targeted gold, silver, and cash before fleeing the area in a dark-coloured SUV at a high rate of speed,” a police release explained.

An employee was in the store at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Police are now seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects.

