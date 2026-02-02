Man wanted for allegedly breaking into storage lockers in parking lot of Toronto condo building

Ryan Russell, 27, wanted for allegedly breaking into the parking garage of a condo building and steal from storage lockers and a vehicle. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 2, 2026 9:48 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 9:49 pm.

A 27-year-old man is wanted for allegedly breaking into the parking garage of a condo building and steal from storage lockers and a vehicle.

Toronto police say they were called to a building in the Queen Street and Broadview Avenue area on Jan. 28.

It’s alleged that on Jan. 27 around 8:15 p.m. a suspect was able to gain entry to the underground parking garage of a building in the area.

Once inside, he allegedly gained access to a parked car and several storage lockers and stole property. The suspect was then confronted by a resident and he made threats against the resident before fleeing the scene, police allege.

Ryan Russell, 27, of Toronto, is wanted for break and enter and commit/dwelling house, theft under $5,000, uttering threats/death or bodily harm and two counts of breach of probation.

He is described as six feet tall, 170 pounds with a slim build, fair complexion, short red hair, and a red beard. He is known to frequent the downtown core in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

