Ottawa’s plan for GST relief set to cost $12.4 billion over 5 years, PBO says

Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen during an event at a grocery store in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted February 2, 2026 9:30 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 10:26 am.

OTTAWA — The government’s budget watchdog said Monday it expects the federal government’s plan to increase the GST credit and offer a one-time payment to Canadians will cost Ottawa an estimated $12.4 billion over five years.

The number, released by the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer — is slightly higher than Ottawa’s initial projection.

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised last week new measures to help lower-income consumers deal with the high cost of groceries, including a 25 per cent hike to the GST credit over the next five years and a one-time payment in the spring worth 50 per cent of the credit.

The PBO report estimates the one-time payment will cost more than $3.1 billion this year, while the annual increases will cost between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion annually through to 2031 — roughly $9.2 billion.

The estimate for the annual increases is slightly higher than the government’s $8.6 billion projection. The $3.1 billion one-time payment estimate aligns with the government’s estimate.

The GST credit is paid out quarterly to families with low and modest incomes. More than 12 million Canadians are expected to be eligible for the new benefit.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said his MPs will support the measure, despite calling it a “Band-Aid solution.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2026.

— With files from Kyle Duggan and Craig Lord

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to disabled train near Union Station

GO Transit riders may face extensive train delays along the network on Monday morning due to a disabled train near Union Station. "We can confirm there was a disabled train west of Union Station this...

updated

4m ago

Police charge 7 Toronto men in violent Mississauga home invasion that left 55‑year‑old dead

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators...

26m ago

Groundhog Day 2026: Willie in Ontario, Fred in Quebec predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents are predicting an early spring. Wiarton Willie, in Bruce County, Ont., and Fred la Marmotte, the famous groundhog in Quebec's Gaspesie region, reportedly did...

updated

1h ago

Mayor Chow launches Toronto's 2026 budget on Monday

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow officially launched the city's 2026 budget on Monday, which includes a 2.2 per cent property tax hike. The mayor's budget was released on the city's website on Sunday. The...

45m ago

