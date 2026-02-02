Police say a 21‑year‑old Oshawa woman has been arrested and charged after a months‑long investigation into what investigators describe as a suspected hate‑motivated campaign of online threats targeting a Toronto resident.

According to police, the accused allegedly sent repeated online messages to the complainant between Aug. 9 and Dec. 30, 2025. Investigators allege the communications included threats to kill the victim and contained anti‑Black slurs.

Police say the accused was identified during the investigation, leading officers to execute a search warrant at a residence in Oshawa on Jan. 30, 2026. During the search, officers located and arrested the suspect.

Adelaide Theodora Nunno, 21, of Oshawa, has been charged with criminal harassment and nine counts of uttering threats.

Police say Nunno was also wanted on an outstanding warrant held by 14 Division and was additionally charged with criminal harassment and uttering threats in relation to that warrant.

Nunno was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators.