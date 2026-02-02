Trump administration to create a strategic reserve for rare earths elements

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2026 9:34 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 10:58 am.

The Trump administration plans to deploy nearly $12 billion to create a strategic reserve of rare earth elements, a stockpile that could counter China’s ability to use its dominance of these hard to process metals as leverage in trade talks.

The White House confirmed on Monday the start of “Project Vault,” which would initially be funded by a $10 billion loan from the US Export-Import Bank and nearly $1.67 billion in private capital. The minerals kept in the reserve would help to shield the manufacturers of autos, electronics and other goods from any supply chain disruptions.

During trade talks last year spurred by President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the Chinese government restricted the exporting of rare earths that are needed for jet engines, radar systems, electric vehicles, laptops and phones.

China represents about 70 per cent of the world’s rare earths mining and 90 per cent of global rare earths processing. That gave it a chokehold on the sector that has caused the U.S. to nurture alternative sources of the elements, creating a stockpile similar to the national reserve for petroleum.

The loan would be for a period of 15 years. The U.S. government has previously taken stakes in the rare earths miner MP Materials, as well as providing financial backing to the companies Vulcan Elements and USA Rare Earth.

Bloomberg News was the first to report the creation of the rare earths strategic reserve.

Trump is scheduled on Monday to meet with General Motors CEO Mary Barra and mining industry billionaire Robert Friedland.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to disabled train near Union Station

GO Transit riders may face extensive train delays along the network on Monday morning due to a disabled train near Union Station. "We can confirm there was a disabled train west of Union Station this...

updated

4m ago

Police charge 7 Toronto men in violent Mississauga home invasion that left 55‑year‑old dead

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators...

26m ago

Groundhog Day 2026: Willie in Ontario, Fred in Quebec predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents are predicting an early spring. Wiarton Willie, in Bruce County, Ont., and Fred la Marmotte, the famous groundhog in Quebec's Gaspesie region, reportedly did...

updated

1h ago

Mayor Chow launches Toronto's 2026 budget on Monday

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow officially launched the city's 2026 budget on Monday, which includes a 2.2 per cent property tax hike. The mayor's budget was released on the city's website on Sunday. The...

46m ago

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to disabled train near Union Station

GO Transit riders may face extensive train delays along the network on Monday morning due to a disabled train near Union Station. "We can confirm there was a disabled train west of Union Station this...

updated

4m ago

Police charge 7 Toronto men in violent Mississauga home invasion that left 55‑year‑old dead

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators...

26m ago

Groundhog Day 2026: Willie in Ontario, Fred in Quebec predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents are predicting an early spring. Wiarton Willie, in Bruce County, Ont., and Fred la Marmotte, the famous groundhog in Quebec's Gaspesie region, reportedly did...

updated

1h ago

Mayor Chow launches Toronto's 2026 budget on Monday

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow officially launched the city's 2026 budget on Monday, which includes a 2.2 per cent property tax hike. The mayor's budget was released on the city's website on Sunday. The...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
Wiarton Willie calls for early spring on Groundhog Day

Ontario's Wiarton Willie in Bruce County has predicted an early spring this Groundhog Day after not seeing his shadow this morning.

2h ago

0:51
Seven Toronto men charged in deadly Mississauga home invasion

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators describe as a sprawling, months‑long probe.

2h ago

2:31
68th Annual Grammy Awards

In Entertainment tonight...music’s biggest night wrapped up Sunday evening in Hollywood. The Grammys bringing together some of the world’s biggest stars...on the red carpet and on the stage.

11h ago

2:01
Cold and sunny to start the work week

It might seem like Groundhog Day when it comes to the weather, but the bitter cold temperatures are set to subside for the first full week of February.

14h ago

2:46
Opening date remains imminent but elusive

With the Eglington Crosstown LRT possibly a week from opening, riders say they're unsurprised officials have had trouble setting a concrete date. David Zura explains.

16h ago

More Videos