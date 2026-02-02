What to expect as businessman Frank Stronach stands trial on sexual assault charges

Magna Chairman Frank Stronach speaks at his final AGM in Markham, Ont. on Wednesday, May 4, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted February 2, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 5:11 am.

TORONTO — The man long touted as one of Canada’s great success stories is set to stand trial in Toronto this week, as the first of two cases accusing Frank Stronach of sexual offences against several women over decades begins.

Stronach, the founder and former head of the auto parts giant Magna International, faces a dozen charges involving seven complainants whose identities are protected by a publication ban.

The allegations relate to incidents spanning the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.

The renowned billionaire businessman, who is expected to face a separate trial in Newmarket, Ont., later this year, has denied all allegations against him.

Peel Regional Police charged Stronach with 18 offences involving 13 complainants in 2024, but the case was later split into two.

Stronach initially chose a trial by jury in Toronto, then switched to one with a judge alone. The case is set to be heard by Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy, a veteran judge.

In Canada, there is no statute of limitations for indictable offences, which are more serious, meaning someone can find themselves facing trial years or decades later. Sexual assault is a hybrid offence, so prosecutors can choose, based on the specifics of the case, whether to proceed by indictment or as a summary offence.

Some of the charges Stronach faces in Toronto, such as rape and attempted rape, were abolished in the early 1980s as the Criminal Code was amended to create the offence of sexual assault.

Cases involving historical charges can be complicated and technical, and come with challenges for both prosecutors and defence counsel, said Adam Weisberg, a defence lawyer in Toronto who is not involved in Stronach’s trials.

“For the prosecution … you have evidence that is recounting events that happened a long time ago, so you have to deal with the frailties of human memory,” he said.

“With regard to the defence, there can be difficulties with respect to the preservation of evidence or items they might have preserved otherwise, had they known there were going to be allegations.”

Someone who is charged with a crime over something that happened a week earlier is more likely to have photos, text messages, calendars and other material that might help in their defence, he said. Those things are probably gone years down the line, he said.

Historical charges are tried based on the law as it was at the time, but typically under the current rules regarding evidence and procedures, Weisberg said.

That means someone charged with a sexual offence that predates Canada’s rape shield laws will still have to abide by them at trial, he said.

If evidentiary or procedural rules have evolved in a way that affects a substantive right, however, the accused may be entitled to follow the rules that were in place at the time of the alleged offence, he said.

For example, he said, “if a defence existed in 1970 and then is legislated away in 2020, you’d be entitled to have the defence as it existed in 1970 because that’s a substantive right.”

Meanwhile, those found guilty of a historical offence are sentenced under the “most favourable” regime, whether that’s the range that was in place at the time or the one used now, he added.

Stronach, who was born in Austria, rose to prominence and wealth after creating Magna in a rented garage in the 1950s, eventually turning it into a multinational conglomerate. He also founded the Stronach Group, a company that specializes in horse racing, and later Stronach International in 2018, a company focusing on organic foods and “micro-electric mobility.”

Stronach stepped down as Magna’s chairman in 2011 and from its board a year later as he sought to launch a political career in Austria.

He has had no ties to the company since, Magna says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2026.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The Grammys had lots of Mars, Carpenter soaring and a near-naked Bieber. Here are some key moments

He was the only one sitting when it was over, rubbing his eyes in disbelief. Bad Bunny had made history by winning album of the year for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” the first time a Spanish-language...

44m ago

Justin Bieber returns to Grammys stage for stripped-down performance

Justin Bieber returned to the Grammys stage Sunday for a stripped-down — in more ways than one — performance. Rocking nothing but a pair of boxers and socks, the Canadian pop star used a loop pedal...

21m ago

Groundhog Day 2026: Willie, Fred, but not Sam to make predictions on spring's arrival

HALIFAX — One of Canada's most famous groundhogs will not be making a prediction on the arrival of spring today, due to a forecast that calls for yet another winter storm in her home province. Wiarton...

43m ago

Toronto cyclists frustrated by snow-blocked bike lanes week after record storm

Safety concerns have been top of mind for some Toronto cyclists who are voicing their frustrations over bike lanes still blocked by snow and ice a week after a historic storm blanketed the city.  Uber...

12h ago

Top Stories

The Grammys had lots of Mars, Carpenter soaring and a near-naked Bieber. Here are some key moments

He was the only one sitting when it was over, rubbing his eyes in disbelief. Bad Bunny had made history by winning album of the year for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” the first time a Spanish-language...

44m ago

Justin Bieber returns to Grammys stage for stripped-down performance

Justin Bieber returned to the Grammys stage Sunday for a stripped-down — in more ways than one — performance. Rocking nothing but a pair of boxers and socks, the Canadian pop star used a loop pedal...

21m ago

Groundhog Day 2026: Willie, Fred, but not Sam to make predictions on spring's arrival

HALIFAX — One of Canada's most famous groundhogs will not be making a prediction on the arrival of spring today, due to a forecast that calls for yet another winter storm in her home province. Wiarton...

43m ago

Toronto cyclists frustrated by snow-blocked bike lanes week after record storm

Safety concerns have been top of mind for some Toronto cyclists who are voicing their frustrations over bike lanes still blocked by snow and ice a week after a historic storm blanketed the city.  Uber...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Cold and sunny to start the work week

It might seem like Groundhog Day when it comes to the weather, but the bitter cold temperatures are set to subside for the first full week of February.

8h ago

1:45
Ottawa Black Bears vs. Toronto Rock

The Toronto Rock offence exploded for 17 goals against their provincial rivals with Chris Boushy leading the attack. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

January 31, 2026 11:20 pm EST EST

2:58
Ontario boy seeks gene-based treatment for ultra-rare condition

A Vaughan, Ont., family is asking for help after discovering their son is one of only two children in the world with an extremely rare genetic condition that requires specialized gene-based therapy. David Zura explains.

January 31, 2026 9:16 pm EST EST

2:38
Judge rules ICE operations can continue in Minnesota

A Federal judge has ruled that ICE's 'operation metro surge' can continue in Minnesota. As Karling Donoghue explains, the decision comes as hundreds gather in Italy to condemn the deployment of ICE agents to the Milano Cortina Olympic Games.

14h ago

2:07
At least 30 killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza

Gaza territory health officials say at least 30 people, including 5 children have been killed by Israeli strikes. Karling Donoghue on the deaths during a fragile ceasefire in which both Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of breaking.

14h ago

More Videos