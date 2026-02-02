Crypto, silver bars, gaming machines seized after 2-year gambling probe by York Regional Police

York Regional Police officers say nine people have been charged as part of a two-year, multi-jurisdictional illegal gambling investigation that saw a variety of items seized, including gaming machines, currency and drugs.

According to a statement issued by York Regional Police Monday morning, the investigation — dubbed Project Scala — began in 2024 as a probe into “illegal gambling operations” in Vaughan and Toronto.

Officers didn’t elaborate on the circumstances, but said they worked with South Simcoe Police Service investigators to identify “suspects responsible for collecting money from these illegal gambling establishments.”

Investigators said they executed search warrants on a number of properties, including three “gaming house(s)” in Toronto and Vaughan, two homes in Toronto, a Toronto storage locker, a Toronto business and two vehicles.

After the warrants were executed, officers said they seized video gaming machines, tobacco, alcohol, controlled substances, a “large quantity of bulk currency,” a crypto wallet, silver bars and coins and two vehicles.

Nine individuals between the ages of 27 and 70 from Toronto, Vaughan, Cambridge, Tottenham and Innisfil were charged with a variety of gaming offences. The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.