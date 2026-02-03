Junior hockey community mourns loss of three players after Alberta vehicle crash

Crossed hockey sticks are shown outside of the Stavely Arena in Stavely, Alta., Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. Three players on an Alberta junior hockey team were killed Monday in a vehicle crash while heading to practice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 3, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 3, 2026 5:14 am.

STAVELY — The junior hockey community in western Canada is in mourning after three players were killed in a southern Alberta vehicle crash on their way to practice.

On social media, the Humboldt Broncos have posted condolences for the Southern Alberta Mustangs hockey team following the deaths of JJ Wright, Cameron Casorso and Caden Fine.

RCMP have said officers were called Monday to the fatal crash between a semi truck and a vehicle in the small town of Stavely, about an hour’s drive south of Calgary.

Mike Gilroy, a former player co-ordinator with the Mustangs, says the players were a group of inspiring young men who cared deeply for hockey.

The crash has stirred up memories of April 2018, when a bus carrying the Broncos collided with a semi truck that blew through a stop sign near Tisdale, Sask., killing 16 people and injuring 13.

On Monday, the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs paid tribute to the three players with a moment of silence before puck drop.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GO Transit to run modified service Tuesday after train derailment

GO Transit will run on a modified service Tuesday after a train derailed Monday morning, taking multiple transit lines out of service and causing commuter chaos. Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said in...

5h ago

Billionaire Frank Stronach's sexual assault trial set to begin today in Toronto

TORONTO — The Toronto sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach is set to begin today before a judge alone. Stronach faces 12 charges involving seven complainants for alleged...

17m ago

GO train derailment coupled with numerous TTC disruptions makes for rough transit day

A GO train derailment that caused a myriad of commuter migraines wasn't the only evidence of transit tumult on Monday. The TTC also had a rough day, with numerous security incidents halting subway service...

12h ago

Toys "R" Us Canada facing another lawsuit from landlord claiming it's owed rent

TORONTO — Toys "R" Us Canada is facing another lawsuit from a landlord that says it terminated the retailer's lease after it failed to pay rent. RioCan Holdings Inc. says in a new court filing that the...

10m ago

Top Stories

GO Transit to run modified service Tuesday after train derailment

GO Transit will run on a modified service Tuesday after a train derailed Monday morning, taking multiple transit lines out of service and causing commuter chaos. Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said in...

5h ago

Billionaire Frank Stronach's sexual assault trial set to begin today in Toronto

TORONTO — The Toronto sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach is set to begin today before a judge alone. Stronach faces 12 charges involving seven complainants for alleged...

17m ago

GO train derailment coupled with numerous TTC disruptions makes for rough transit day

A GO train derailment that caused a myriad of commuter migraines wasn't the only evidence of transit tumult on Monday. The TTC also had a rough day, with numerous security incidents halting subway service...

12h ago

Toys "R" Us Canada facing another lawsuit from landlord claiming it's owed rent

TORONTO — Toys "R" Us Canada is facing another lawsuit from a landlord that says it terminated the retailer's lease after it failed to pay rent. RioCan Holdings Inc. says in a new court filing that the...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
GO train derailed near Union Station

GO train users' commute into the downtown core – de-railed – while crews work to move a disabled train near Union station. Afua Baah has the details on what caused the train to go off track.

11h ago

0:46
Trump threatens Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to threaten comedian Trevor Noah over a joke he made during the Grammys on the president's alleged relationship with convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

15h ago

2:32
GO train 'disabled,' commuters face hours-long delays at Union Station

GO Transit riders may face extensive train delays along the network on Monday morning due to a disabled train near Union Station.

17h ago

1:10
Wiarton Willie calls for early spring on Groundhog Day

Ontario's Wiarton Willie in Bruce County has predicted an early spring this Groundhog Day after not seeing his shadow this morning.

20h ago

0:51
Seven Toronto men charged in deadly Mississauga home invasion

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators describe as a sprawling, months‑long probe.

20h ago

More Videos