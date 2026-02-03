Woman dies in crash near Woodbine and Hwy. 407 in Markham

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 3, 2026 3:31 pm.

A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash near Woodbine Avenue and Highway 407 in Markham Tuesday afternoon.

York police were called to the area around 2:15 p.m. for a serious crash.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. It’s unknown if anyone else was injured in the collision.

Officers have not indicated where exactly the crash occurred but all four ramps to the 407 are closed in the area.

Woodbine is also closed between Miller Avenue and Yorktech Drive.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

