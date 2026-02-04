Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Posted February 4, 2026 3:38 pm.
Last Updated February 4, 2026 4:27 pm.
Olympics: Thursday Feb. 5
The Canadian women’s hockey team will face off against Finland in their first game of the Winter Olympics as the preliminary rounds continue.
CURLING
- Mixed Doubles: Canada vs. Norway, Canada vs. Italy
ICE HOCKEY
Women’s Ice Hockey: Canada vs. Finland
Olympics: Wednesday Feb. 4
Before the Olympic torch is officially lit during the Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 6, some early events are being held in Milano Cortina. Canada’s Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant beat Czechia 10-5 in the opening event of the Olympics.
CURLING
- Mixed Doubles: Canada beat Czechia 10-5
