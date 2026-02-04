Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympics: Thursday Feb. 5

The Canadian women’s hockey team will face off against Finland in their first game of the Winter Olympics as the preliminary rounds continue.

CURLING

Mixed Doubles: Canada vs. Norway, Canada vs. Italy

ICE HOCKEY

Women’s Ice Hockey: Canada vs. Finland

Olympics: Wednesday Feb. 4

Canada’s Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman compete against Czech Republic’s Vit Chabicovsky and Julie Zelingrova during a curling mixed doubles session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Before the Olympic torch is officially lit during the Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 6, some early events are being held in Milano Cortina. Canada’s Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant beat Czechia 10-5 in the opening event of the Olympics.

CURLING

Mixed Doubles: Canada beat Czechia 10-5

