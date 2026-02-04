Football Canada, Nike partner ahead of flag football making Olympic debut in 2028

Football Canada

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 4, 2026 2:39 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 3:33 pm.

Football Canada announced Wednesday it has partnered with Nike leading up to flag football’s Olympic debut.

Football Canada is one of three federations the footwear and clothing corporation is joining forces with ahead of flag football’s inaugural appearance at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Mexico and Great Britain were the others. All three partnerships will include Nike’s support of other flag and tackle football squads within national and developmental levels.

“This partnership with Nike represents a major step forward for the growth of football in Canada,” said Kevin McDonald, Football Canada’s executive director. “Having a leading global sport brand aligned with our vision allows us to accelerate growth at every level – from the grassroots to our nation’s best.

“As flag football prepares to step on to the Olympic stage, our focus remains firmly on building the future of the sport in Canada.”

The Canadian men’s and women’s flag football teams will both participate in the world championship event, which will be held Aug. 13-16 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The top-three finishers will punch their ticket to Los Angeles.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple vehicles involved in Brampton collision

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision in Brampton Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road just before 3 p.m. for reports of the crash. It's...

1h ago

Toronto council votes to allow 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council has voted in favour of allowing bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed at helping...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympics: Thursday Feb. 5 The Canadian women's hockey team will face off against Finland in their first game of the Winter Olympics as the preliminary rounds continue. CURLING Mixed Doubles:...

46m ago

Police seek 2 suspects after violent Scarborough home invasion

Toronto police have released images of two suspects who allegedly forced their way into a Scarborough home and assaulted one person before stabbing another last month. It happened on Thursday, January...

19m ago

Top Stories

Multiple vehicles involved in Brampton collision

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision in Brampton Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road just before 3 p.m. for reports of the crash. It's...

1h ago

Toronto council votes to allow 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council has voted in favour of allowing bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed at helping...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympics: Thursday Feb. 5 The Canadian women's hockey team will face off against Finland in their first game of the Winter Olympics as the preliminary rounds continue. CURLING Mixed Doubles:...

46m ago

Police seek 2 suspects after violent Scarborough home invasion

Toronto police have released images of two suspects who allegedly forced their way into a Scarborough home and assaulted one person before stabbing another last month. It happened on Thursday, January...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

6:47
'This is reprehensible': Toronto parents call out turmoil at public school

Grade 7 parent and co-chair of the Parent Council Jenn Engels spoke to Breakfast Television on the ongoing staffing changes at a Toronto public school.

7h ago

1:04
GO train delays continue days after derailment

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least.

7h ago

2:58
Cold returns this weekend

The cold weather returns this weekend after a bit of snow at the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

4:39
Teachers and parents rally after TDSB upheaval at Bowmore Road School

Multiple teachers either fired or suspended at the east end school after concerns were raised with changes to learning models and overall safety. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

3:09
Eglinton Crosstown to officially open Sunday February 8th

After years of delay and billions in cost overruns, the TTCs line 5 will open with free rides on Sunday.  As Alan Carter reports, the TTC is phasing in service as it works out any potential problems.

22h ago

More Videos