Football Canada, Nike partner ahead of flag football making Olympic debut in 2028

Football Canada announced Wednesday it has partnered with Nike leading up to flag football’s Olympic debut.

Football Canada is one of three federations the footwear and clothing corporation is joining forces with ahead of flag football’s inaugural appearance at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Mexico and Great Britain were the others. All three partnerships will include Nike’s support of other flag and tackle football squads within national and developmental levels.

“This partnership with Nike represents a major step forward for the growth of football in Canada,” said Kevin McDonald, Football Canada’s executive director. “Having a leading global sport brand aligned with our vision allows us to accelerate growth at every level – from the grassroots to our nation’s best.

“As flag football prepares to step on to the Olympic stage, our focus remains firmly on building the future of the sport in Canada.”

The Canadian men’s and women’s flag football teams will both participate in the world championship event, which will be held Aug. 13-16 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The top-three finishers will punch their ticket to Los Angeles.