Talks between Iran and the United States will be held on Friday in Oman, Iranian media say

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 4, 2026 8:54 am.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 10:53 am.

Talks between Iran and the United States will be held Friday in Oman, Iranian media reported as tensions remain high with Washington after Tehran’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month.

The semi-official ISNA and Tasnim news agencies and the Student News Network reported on Wednesday that the talks would take place in Oman, though the sultanate did not immediately confirm this. Oman has hosted multiple rounds of earlier nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. in the past.

The U.S. has not acknowledge the talks would take place in Oman, though the White House said it anticipated the negotiations would take place even after the U.S. shot down an Iranian drone Tuesday and Iran attempted to stop a U.S.-flagged ship.

Also on Wednesday, activists said the number of arrests topped 50,000 in the government crackdown, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in other rounds of unrest in Iran.

At least 50,834 people have been arrested in connection with the Iranian government’s crackdown on protests, the activists said. The crackdown on the demonstrations has also killed at least 6,876 people, though there are fears many more may be dead.

The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the death toll due to the sweeping internet shutdown in Iran.

On Tuesday, Iran’s reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian said he had instructed the country’s foreign minister to “pursue fair and equitable negotiations” with the U.S. in what was the first clear sign from Tehran it wants to try to negotiate.

The announcement came as a U.S. Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that approached an American aircraft carrier early on Tuesday morning. Iranian fast boats from its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard also tried to stop a U.S.-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, the Navy said. Iran did not immediately acknowledge either incident.

The incidents strained but apparently did not totally derail hopes for talks between Iran and the U.S. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has been planning to hold talks with Iranian officials in Turkey later this week.

President Donald Trump ”is always wanting to pursue diplomacy first, but obviously it takes two to tango,” Leavitt said. “You need a willing partner to achieve diplomacy and that’s something that special envoy Witkoff is intent on exploring and discussing.”

The shift toward negotiations marked a major turn for Iran, and it also signals that the move is supported by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state. The 86-year-old cleric previously had dismissed any negotiations.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Greater Toronto home sales, prices slide in January with more weakness ahead: TRREB

TORONTO — Greater Toronto Area home sales and price weakness is likely to persist for at least the first half of the year, the region's real estate board said Wednesday. The outlook came as the Toronto...

23m ago

Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

A Metrolinx statement said GO Transit staff expect reduced service levels to last throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

2h ago

Toronto considers 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council will debate a proposal that would allow bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly uttering death threats to parking enforcement officer

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Parking Enforcement Officer (PEO) in East York last month. On Jan. 31, police say a man parked his vehicle on the road in the Pape and Westwood...

2h ago

Top Stories

Greater Toronto home sales, prices slide in January with more weakness ahead: TRREB

TORONTO — Greater Toronto Area home sales and price weakness is likely to persist for at least the first half of the year, the region's real estate board said Wednesday. The outlook came as the Toronto...

23m ago

Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

A Metrolinx statement said GO Transit staff expect reduced service levels to last throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

2h ago

Toronto considers 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council will debate a proposal that would allow bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly uttering death threats to parking enforcement officer

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Parking Enforcement Officer (PEO) in East York last month. On Jan. 31, police say a man parked his vehicle on the road in the Pape and Westwood...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:47
'This is reprehensible': Toronto parents call out turmoil at public school

Grade 7 parent and co-chair of the Parent Council Jenn Engels spoke to Breakfast Television on the ongoing staffing changes at a Toronto public school.

2h ago

1:04
GO train delays continue days after derailment

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least.

2h ago

2:58
Cold returns this weekend

The cold weather returns this weekend after a bit of snow at the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

4:39
Teachers and parents rally after TDSB upheaval at Bowmore Road School

Multiple teachers either fired or suspended at the east end school after concerns were raised with changes to learning models and overall safety. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

3:09
Eglinton Crosstown to officially open Sunday February 8th

After years of delay and billions in cost overruns, the TTCs line 5 will open with free rides on Sunday.  As Alan Carter reports, the TTC is phasing in service as it works out any potential problems.

17h ago

More Videos