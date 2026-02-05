Auto repair shops face big hurdles as cars get more technologically advanced: report

Pickup trucks are pictured at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. DesRosiers Automotive Consultants say July sales bounced back after a flat performance a month earlier due to software outage at dealerships. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 10:03 am.

Independent auto repair shops are increasingly facing roadblocks in offering cost-effective services and maintenance as vehicles become more technologically advanced, a new report suggests.

The study the Automotive Industries Association of Canada commissioned MNP to undertake shows a lack of repair information is keeping independent shops from providing timely services to their clients. Repair information can also often be paywalled or hidden, which increases repair costs, showed the report published Thursday.

“Traditionally, consumers have always had the right to choose where they get their vehicle serviced,” said Emily Holtby, the association’s vice-president of government relations.

“That is becoming harder and harder for independent shops because they need to access very specific data to service those vehicles,” she said, adding that manufacturers often decide how to disseminate data to independent shops.

For example, if a car were brought to an independent repair shop to install a new windshield, the shop would be able to install it mechanically but would not be able to run a recalibration digitally to test its safety. Often, safety recalibration codes — the final step in repairs — are locked by manufacturers, which means the shop has to contact a dealership or pay for subscription fee to access the data, Holtby said.

“They then have to actually contact the dealership, tow the car to the dealership at the consumer’s cost and then, the dealer can access that special issue,” she said.

Such calibrations might also be required when it comes to bumper repairs or wheel alignments.

Most vehicles manufactured over the last decade have software features built into their entertainment and navigation systems and, in some cases, critical safety features. Some automakers, meanwhile, can provide remote or over-the-air fixes — eliminating the need to visit a repair shop.

About one-third of independent repair shops interviewed for the study said they are not able to perform such calibrations, or it is not cost-effective to do so. Some independent repair shops rely on specialists who are contracted for specific repairs or send vehicles to dealerships, the report said.

The level of hoops a shop may have to jump through changes depending on the relationship and subscription type it has with a dealership, Holtby said.

Monthly subscription costs can vary greatly. One respondent said they pay between $150 and $200 per month, while others reported paying between $2,000 and $4,000.

Turning away just one customer for a single service every week could result in a decline of $15,600, or nine per cent, in annual profit for urban shops, the report said.

At rural shops, $9,360 in profit is at risk, amounting to a 16 per cent hit.

MNP Canada interviewed 34 independent shops for the report. It also collected 200 responses via mystery shopping — collecting quotes on specific repairs and maintenance across various dealerships and shops.

The report found it’s typically cheaper for a consumer to get their car repairs and maintenance done at an independent shop, rather than at dealerships.

Drivers generally pay $10 to $15 less at independent repair shops for routine maintenance services, such as an oil change, while common repairs, such as replacing shocks and struts, are 10 to 25 per cent cheaper.

The barriers to providing certain services mean some repair shops have chosen to narrow the range of services they provide or they’ve left the industry altogether, according to the report.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 Toronto police officers arrested in connection to YRP investigation: source

A York Regional Police statement didn't contain many details, but noted the service's chief and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will speak.

4m ago

Bitter cold snaps back: Toronto, GTA facing brutal -30 wind chills this weekend

Toronto is bracing for a sharp plunge back into deep winter as a surge of Arctic air and powerful northwest winds sweep across the region Friday night into Saturday, sending temperatures and wind chills...

2h ago

Home‑invasion suspects crash stolen pickup on Hwy. 400 ramp in Vaughan; 1 arrested, others wanted

A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot. York Regional Police...

1h ago

1 injured, 2 arrested in stabbing at Bathurst and Steeles apartment building

Toronto police have arrested two people following a stabbing inside an apartment building that left a man with serious injuries in North York. Police were called to the building on Bathurst Street near...

1h ago

Top Stories

7 Toronto police officers arrested in connection to YRP investigation: source

A York Regional Police statement didn't contain many details, but noted the service's chief and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will speak.

4m ago

Bitter cold snaps back: Toronto, GTA facing brutal -30 wind chills this weekend

Toronto is bracing for a sharp plunge back into deep winter as a surge of Arctic air and powerful northwest winds sweep across the region Friday night into Saturday, sending temperatures and wind chills...

2h ago

Home‑invasion suspects crash stolen pickup on Hwy. 400 ramp in Vaughan; 1 arrested, others wanted

A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot. York Regional Police...

1h ago

1 injured, 2 arrested in stabbing at Bathurst and Steeles apartment building

Toronto police have arrested two people following a stabbing inside an apartment building that left a man with serious injuries in North York. Police were called to the building on Bathurst Street near...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Several Toronto officers arrested in connection to organized crime probe

Seven Toronto police officers have been arrested in connection with a major York Regional Police (YRP) investigation, a source confirms to CityNews.

1h ago

2:45
Chinatown businesses staying vigilant as police warn of rise in fake cash in the city

Counterfeit cash circulating in the GTA ahead of a major global celebration. Afua Baah speaks with a local restaurant and the Chinatown BIA about what they are doing to spot fake banknotes ahead of Lunar New Year.

14h ago

2:27
Nate Erskine-Smith intends to run for vacant seat in provincial Scarborough riding

A political shake-up could be coming to Queen's Park later this year.  Mark McAllister with the man who wants to make the leap to provincial politics and take on Doug Ford.

15h ago

1:59
Creative repurposing of subway-level vacant space for pickleball courts

The creative repurposing of underused spaces in cities is becoming essential as demands on space continue to grow. Audra Brown with how one business turned a subway-level vacant expanse into a ball of fun for local residents.

15h ago

2:58
Why blood donor diversity matters for Canadians living with sickle cell disease

People with sickle cell disease rely on closely matched blood to survive, but Canada’s donor base lacks diversity. Community advocates and Canadian Blood Services are working to close that gap. Brandon Rowe reports.

12h ago

More Videos