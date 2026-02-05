New survey suggests Canadians feel health-care system has deteriorated

An exam room is seen at a health clinic in Calgary, July 14, 2023. A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says 83 per cent of adults in this country have a regular primary-care provider but that still leaves 5.4 million adults without one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2026 3:00 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 5:25 am.

TORONTO — A new survey suggests Canadians feel the health-care system has deteriorated over the last decade as they increasingly struggle to access family doctors and encounter hurdles to seeing specialists.

The Angus Reid Institute survey released Thursday compares the results of more than 4,000 respondents between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1, 2025 to a survey it conducted in 2015.

The latest results say half of respondents reported that they either don’t have a family doctor or struggle to see the one they do have.

That marks a 25 per cent increase in difficulty accessing a family doctor since 2015.

Research shows the number of family doctors is not keeping pace with demand as fewer physicians choose family medicine, many retire and the population grows older.

Fifty-five per cent of survey participants also said it’s difficult, very difficult or impossible to access an appointment with a specialist.

Seventy per cent of participants said the quality of the health-care system in their province has deteriorated in the past decade, despite the country’s spending on health-care nearly doubling in the same time span.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 Toronto police officers arrested in connection to YRP investigation: source

A York Regional Police statement didn't contain many details, but noted the service's chief and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will speak.

1h ago

Home‑invasion suspects crash stolen pickup on Hwy. 400 ramp in Vaughan; 1 arrested, others wanted

A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot. York Regional Police...

1h ago

Equipment issues causes delays on Lakeshore West, East GO lines during evening commute

Both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines experienced delays during the evening commute due to equipment issues, GO Transit reported. On the Lakeshore East line, the transit agency said an earlier...

7h ago

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

7h ago

Top Stories

7 Toronto police officers arrested in connection to YRP investigation: source

A York Regional Police statement didn't contain many details, but noted the service's chief and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will speak.

1h ago

Home‑invasion suspects crash stolen pickup on Hwy. 400 ramp in Vaughan; 1 arrested, others wanted

A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot. York Regional Police...

1h ago

Equipment issues causes delays on Lakeshore West, East GO lines during evening commute

Both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines experienced delays during the evening commute due to equipment issues, GO Transit reported. On the Lakeshore East line, the transit agency said an earlier...

7h ago

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Reduced GO Train service to extend into Thursday

Metrolinx says GO Trains will again operate on a reduced schedule Thursday, as repair work continues following Monday’s train derailment. Erica Natividad with the criticism over communication from the provincial transit agency.

13h ago

6:47
'This is reprehensible': Toronto parents call out turmoil at public school

Grade 7 parent and co-chair of the Parent Council Jenn Engels spoke to Breakfast Television on the ongoing staffing changes at a Toronto public school.

21h ago

1:04
GO train delays continue days after derailment

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least.

21h ago

2:58
Cold returns this weekend

The cold weather returns this weekend after a bit of snow at the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

February 3, 2026 7:20 pm EST EST

4:39
Teachers and parents rally after TDSB upheaval at Bowmore Road School

Multiple teachers either fired or suspended at the east end school after concerns were raised with changes to learning models and overall safety. Mark McAllister reports.

February 3, 2026 6:56 pm EST EST

More Videos