Three Nova Scotia youths on hockey team face sexual assault charges after hazing

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2026 10:20 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 11:27 am.

Nova Scotia RCMP say three youths are facing sexual assault charges after police received a complaint about a hockey team’s hazing ritual last fall.

The Mounties in Colchester County say the allegations involve a hockey team in the Truro area, north of Halifax.

Investigators say that on Jan. 30, a youth reported being assaulted during a private team gathering in October.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Marc Rose issued a statement saying investigators acted quickly and used a trauma‑informed approach.

“Our priority was the well-being of the youths involved, and we ensured investigators with specialized training in interviewing children and youth were engaged,” said Rose, district commander in Colchester County.

Police say they collected statements from multiple witnesses, which led to allegations indicating other offences had occurred at different locations involving more victims and witnesses.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward, including some who may live outside Colchester County.

They say three youths were arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault with a weapon.

One of the accused has also been charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon, and another has been charged with sexual assault and assault with choking.

“We recognize how painful and distressing this is for the youths who’ve been harmed, their families, the wider community,” Rose said in his statement.

“We know some people may find it difficult to disclose what has happened. If there are other victims, we want them to know we’ll listen, we’ll support them, and we’ll take their experiences seriously. They can come forward safely and at their own pace.”

The RCMP statement goes on to say survivors can speak with police about an incident at any time “without needing to decide immediately whether to participate in the full investigative or court process. Support services are available.”

As well, those who want to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, the statement says.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 TPS officers, retired officer charged in police corruption, organized crime investigation

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime that includes conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion and...

26m ago

Toronto police chief vows full accountability as officers charged in 'violent' criminal network probe

Toronto's police chief is assuring members of the public that the officers facing numerous charges in a scathing and extensive investigation into a criminal network linked to violent crimes will be held...

45m ago

Bitter cold snaps back: Toronto, GTA facing brutal -30 wind chills this weekend

Toronto is bracing for a sharp plunge back into deep winter as a surge of Arctic air and powerful northwest winds sweep across the region Friday night into Saturday, sending temperatures and wind chills...

5h ago

Canada‑wide warrant issued for man accused of sexually assaulting girl under 16

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are asking for the public's help locating a 64‑year‑old man wanted on a Canada‑wide warrant after a sexual assault investigation involving a victim under the age of 16. Investigators...

1h ago

Top Stories

7 TPS officers, retired officer charged in police corruption, organized crime investigation

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime that includes conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion and...

26m ago

Toronto police chief vows full accountability as officers charged in 'violent' criminal network probe

Toronto's police chief is assuring members of the public that the officers facing numerous charges in a scathing and extensive investigation into a criminal network linked to violent crimes will be held...

45m ago

Bitter cold snaps back: Toronto, GTA facing brutal -30 wind chills this weekend

Toronto is bracing for a sharp plunge back into deep winter as a surge of Arctic air and powerful northwest winds sweep across the region Friday night into Saturday, sending temperatures and wind chills...

5h ago

Canada‑wide warrant issued for man accused of sexually assaulting girl under 16

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are asking for the public's help locating a 64‑year‑old man wanted on a Canada‑wide warrant after a sexual assault investigation involving a victim under the age of 16. Investigators...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
Carney and Ont. Premier Ford 'aligned' on new auto strategy: PM

When asked about support from Ontario on the feds' move to scrap the EV rebate, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he and Premier Doug Ford are 'aligned' on the federal auto strategy despite recent differences on Chinese EVs.

1h ago

1:12
Toronto Police Chief's message to officers tied to organized crime probe

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw spoke directly to the officers alleged to be linked to an organized crime ring, saying their actions don't reflect the values of TPS.

2h ago

0:32
Home invasion ends in crashed vehicle on Hwy. 400 in Vaughan

A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot.

3h ago

5:30
Several Toronto officers arrested in connection to organized crime probe

Seven Toronto police officers have been arrested in connection with a major York Regional Police (YRP) investigation, a source confirms to CityNews.

1h ago

3:10
Chilly start Thursday, light snow expected Friday

A cold morning expected with the wind chill on Thursday with some light snow expected Friday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

More Videos