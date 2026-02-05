Three Nova Scotia youths on hockey team face sexual assault charges after hazing

Nova Scotia RCMP say three youths are facing sexual assault charges after police received a complaint about a hockey team’s hazing ritual last fall.

The Mounties in Colchester County say the allegations involve a hockey team in the Truro area, north of Halifax.

Investigators say that on Jan. 30, a youth reported being assaulted during a private team gathering in October.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Marc Rose issued a statement saying investigators acted quickly and used a trauma‑informed approach.

“Our priority was the well-being of the youths involved, and we ensured investigators with specialized training in interviewing children and youth were engaged,” said Rose, district commander in Colchester County.

Police say they collected statements from multiple witnesses, which led to allegations indicating other offences had occurred at different locations involving more victims and witnesses.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward, including some who may live outside Colchester County.

They say three youths were arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault with a weapon.

One of the accused has also been charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon, and another has been charged with sexual assault and assault with choking.

“We recognize how painful and distressing this is for the youths who’ve been harmed, their families, the wider community,” Rose said in his statement.

“We know some people may find it difficult to disclose what has happened. If there are other victims, we want them to know we’ll listen, we’ll support them, and we’ll take their experiences seriously. They can come forward safely and at their own pace.”

The RCMP statement goes on to say survivors can speak with police about an incident at any time “without needing to decide immediately whether to participate in the full investigative or court process. Support services are available.”

As well, those who want to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, the statement says.