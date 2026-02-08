‘Ball security on point’: World reacts to Bad Bunny halftime show
Posted February 8, 2026 9:31 pm.
There might not have been all that much action between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in the first half of the Super Bowl, but the halftime show was a different story.
With special guest appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, headliner Bad Bunny — fresh off his Album of the Year win at the Grammy Awards — delivered 13 minutes of pure vibes, topped off with a set that paid homage to his native Puerto Rico.
Here are some of the sports world’s reactions to the Super Bowl LX halftime show.