‘Ball security on point’: World reacts to Bad Bunny halftime show

There might not have been all that much action between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in the first half of the Super Bowl, but the halftime show was a different story.

With special guest appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, headliner Bad Bunny — fresh off his Album of the Year win at the Grammy Awards — delivered 13 minutes of pure vibes, topped off with a set that paid homage to his native Puerto Rico.

Here are some of the sports world’s reactions to the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

He’s already gained more yards than the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/RvXmrvzLhS — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) February 9, 2026

This is the best Super Bowl Halftime show I've ever seen. — Alex Adams (@alexadamsBTP_) February 9, 2026

THE BENITO BOWL WAS LEGENDARY ????



Bad Bunny put on a show de Puerto Rico para el mundo ???????????? pic.twitter.com/rTdf6B4w4j — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2026

LONG LIVE BAD BUNNY AND GAGA pic.twitter.com/PuP2mPGHdz — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) February 9, 2026

This is incredibly cool — A source familiar with Bad Bunny’s performance tonight tells me that the couple in the halftime show got married for real.



They invited Bad Bunny to their wedding and in turn he invited them to get married during his performance. — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) February 9, 2026

Blown away by the attention to detail for the sets on the Bad Bunny performance. Felt like being transported into his universe. pic.twitter.com/5GD2iXyeYB — Joon Lee (@joonlee) February 9, 2026