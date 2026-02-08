‘Ball security on point’: World reacts to Bad Bunny halftime show

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet

Posted February 8, 2026 9:31 pm.

There might not have been all that much action between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in the first half of the Super Bowl, but the halftime show was a different story.

With special guest appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, headliner Bad Bunny — fresh off his Album of the Year win at the Grammy Awards — delivered 13 minutes of pure vibes, topped off with a set that paid homage to his native Puerto Rico.

Here are some of the sports world’s reactions to the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Top Stories

Seahawks ride 'Dark Side' defence to Super Bowl title, pound Patriots 29-13

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Defence won this championship. Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, Byron Murphy and the rest of Mike Macdonald’s ferocious unit pummeled Drake Maye, and the Seattle Seahawks...

21m ago

Photos from Super Bowl LX: Patriots vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are battling it out for the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LX. This is the fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history for Seattle and the twelfth...

7m ago

Police identify Chanda Kumar Raja Nandakumar, 37, as victim in Woodbine Mall shooting

Toronto police have identified a 37-year-old man who was killed during a "targeted shooting" in the parking lot of Woodbine Mall on Saturday. Authorities were called to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke...

5h ago

Brampton doctor's viral post translates into patients from across the GTA

A Brampton doctor has gone viral after sharing her journey on social media while opening up her new practice, striking a chord with thousands across the GTA who have never had a Black physician.  Dr....

9h ago

