Canada eliminated from medal contention in Olympic mixed doubles curling

Canada's Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman speak during the mixed doubles round robin phase of the curling competition against Sweden, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (Fatima Shbair/AP)

By Sportsnet

Posted February 8, 2026 3:21 pm.

Canada is off to another rough start in curling at the Winter Olympics.

Canada’s Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant were officially eliminated from medal contention Sunday with a 9-5 loss to South Korea’s Kim Seon-yeong and Jeong Yeong-seok in the penultimate draw of the round robin at Milano Cortina 2026.

Canada’s fifth loss in a row dropped the team’s record to 3-5, meaning Peterman and Gallant can’t qualify for the semifinals.

It marks the second Olympics in a row Canada will miss the podium in mixed doubles after Rachel Homan and John Morris fell short in 2022. Kaitlyn Lawes and Morris won gold for Canada in mixed doubles when the event made its Olympic debut in 2018.

“To be honest, we just struggled with the ice conditions,” Gallant told CBC Olympics after the loss to South Korea. “We were loving it early and then it just changed. Just was a bit of an uphill battle after that. We tried, we’re giving it our all. We just kind of got on the wrong side of the inch once that happened.”

Canada won just one curling medal in 2022 — a bronze for Brad Gushue’s men’s team.

Homan and Brad Jacobs will skip Canada’s women’s and men’s entries at this Olympics later this week. Gallant is a member of Jacobs’ team.

The Canadians cut the deficit to 6-5 in the sixth against South Korea, but the Koreans got two in the seventh and then left Peterman with a near-impossible shot to try to tie it on last rock in the eighth.

“It’s tough reflecting on the week,” Peterman told CBC Olympics. “We battled hard, we fought to the end. We really worked hard to figure out the ice and try to figure out how to make shots on it. We were close in a lot of games and just not quite there.”

The Canadians play their final game on Monday against Switzerland (4:05 a.m. ET / 1:05 a.m. PT, CBC Gem, Sportsnet+).

Great Britain, the U.S., Sweden and Italy have secured the semifinal spots.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton doctor's viral post translates into patients from across the GTA

A Brampton doctor has gone viral after sharing her journey on social media while opening up her new practice, striking a chord with thousands across the GTA who have never had a Black physician.  Dr....

3h ago

Lindsey Vonn crashes in Olympic downhill, undergoes surgery for broken leg

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn 's defiant bid to win the Winter Olympic downhill  at the age of 41, on a rebuilt right knee and a badly injured left knee, ended...

2h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 2: February 8, 2026 Canada’s mixed doubles curling team plays two round-robin games Sunday,...

59m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opens Sunday with no official fanfare

Six years after it was originally scheduled to open, and 15 years after the first shovels went into the ground, the long-delayed and much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown LRT began carrying passengers Sunday...

5h ago

Top Stories

Brampton doctor's viral post translates into patients from across the GTA

A Brampton doctor has gone viral after sharing her journey on social media while opening up her new practice, striking a chord with thousands across the GTA who have never had a Black physician.  Dr....

3h ago

Lindsey Vonn crashes in Olympic downhill, undergoes surgery for broken leg

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn 's defiant bid to win the Winter Olympic downhill  at the age of 41, on a rebuilt right knee and a badly injured left knee, ended...

2h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 2: February 8, 2026 Canada’s mixed doubles curling team plays two round-robin games Sunday,...

59m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opens Sunday with no official fanfare

Six years after it was originally scheduled to open, and 15 years after the first shovels went into the ground, the long-delayed and much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown LRT began carrying passengers Sunday...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Brampton doctor's viral post gains patients from across GTA

A Brampton doctor has gone viral after sharing her journey on social media while opening up her new practice, striking a chord with thousands across the GTA who have never had a Black physician. Rhianne Campbell reports.

3h ago

4:59
Day two of events kick off in Milano Cortina

Events continue in Milano Cortina on day two of the Winter Olympics. Karling Donoghue reports.

3h ago

3:12
Eglinton Crosstown LRT officially opens

Six years after it was originally scheduled to open, and 15 years after the first shovels went into the ground, the long-delayed and much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown LRT began carrying passengers Sunday.

6h ago

2:17
Oshawa Firewolves vs. Toronto Rock

This was a spirited affair as the Rock looked to avenge a season-opening loss in the newest edition of the Battle of Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

17h ago

2:42
Extreme cold in Toronto will last until Monday

Toronto will see extreme cold temperatures last until Monday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

More Videos