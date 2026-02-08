Mustangs to hold benefit game for hockey players who died in Alberta highway crash

Jerseys at a memorial outside main arena doors for three junior hockey players killed in a vehicle crash at Stavely, Alta., Feb. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 8, 2026

Last Updated February 8, 2026 7:14 am.

STAVELY — A small Alberta town is set to host a benefit game for three junior hockey players who died last week in a highway crash.

The Southern Alberta Mustangs are expected to play the Stavely Spurs Alumni team tonight at the arena in Stavely, south of Calgary.

JJ Wright and Cameron Casorso, both 18 from Kamloops, B.C., and 17-year-old Caden Fine from Alabama, died on their way to a Mustangs practice Monday.

The three players were crossing a highway when their car collided with a semi truck hauling gravel.

The team and the players’ families have received messages of support and tributes from the hockey community and beyond.

The benefit game is among several ongoing fundraisers that have, so far, raised tens of thousands of dollars for the families.

