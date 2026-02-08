Sidney Crosby named captain of men’s Olympic hockey team

Sidney Crosby has been named captain of the Canadian men’s Olympic hockey team.

This will be the second time the Pittsburgh Penguins player and two-time Olympic gold medallist has captained the team, having last done so in 2014 when Canada went on to win gold in Sochi – the last time NHL players competed at the Winter Olympics.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, and it is an honour to be named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team, which has so many great players and leaders,” Crosby said. “Connor and Cale, along with our entire group, provide incredible leadership, and I am happy to represent Canada together on the same team. We are all proud to wear the Maple Leaf and compete with Team Canada in Milan.”

Defenseman Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid will serve as assistant captains.