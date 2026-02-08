Sidney Crosby named captain of men’s Olympic hockey team

Canada's Sidney Crosby waits for a face-off against Sweden during the first period of the men's gold medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP/Matt Slocum

By John Marchesan

Posted February 8, 2026 10:10 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2026 10:11 am.

Sidney Crosby has been named captain of the Canadian men’s Olympic hockey team.

This will be the second time the Pittsburgh Penguins player and two-time Olympic gold medallist has captained the team, having last done so in 2014 when Canada went on to win gold in Sochi – the last time NHL players competed at the Winter Olympics.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, and it is an honour to be named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team, which has so many great players and leaders,” Crosby said. “Connor and Cale, along with our entire group, provide incredible leadership, and I am happy to represent Canada together on the same team. We are all proud to wear the Maple Leaf and compete with Team Canada in Milan.”

Defenseman Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid will serve as assistant captains.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Get their act together': Freeland on U.S. relationship with others on world stage

Former cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland says when it comes to the U.S. and its relationships with other countries on the world stage, it needs to "get their act together." Since his 2025 inauguration,...

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opens Sunday with no official fanfare

Six years after it was originally scheduled to open, and 15 years after the first shovels went into the ground, the long-delayed and much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown LRT began carrying passengers Sunday...

11m ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 2: February 8, 2026 Canada’s mixed doubles curling team plays two round-robin games Sunday,...

38m ago

Lindsey Vonn crashes in Olympic downhill, taken away by helicopter

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn 's defiant bid to win the Winter Olympic downhill  at the age of 41, on a rebuilt right knee and a badly injured left knee, ended...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Get their act together': Freeland on U.S. relationship with others on world stage

Former cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland says when it comes to the U.S. and its relationships with other countries on the world stage, it needs to "get their act together." Since his 2025 inauguration,...

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opens Sunday with no official fanfare

Six years after it was originally scheduled to open, and 15 years after the first shovels went into the ground, the long-delayed and much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown LRT began carrying passengers Sunday...

11m ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 2: February 8, 2026 Canada’s mixed doubles curling team plays two round-robin games Sunday,...

38m ago

Lindsey Vonn crashes in Olympic downhill, taken away by helicopter

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn 's defiant bid to win the Winter Olympic downhill  at the age of 41, on a rebuilt right knee and a badly injured left knee, ended...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Oshawa Firewolves vs. Toronto Rock

This was a spirited affair as the Rock looked to avenge a season-opening loss in the newest edition of the Battle of Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

11h ago

2:42
Extreme cold in Toronto will last until Monday

Toronto will see extreme cold temperatures last until Monday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

2:39
Extreme wind chills continues to grip Toronto

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with Torontonians who aren't letting the extreme cold temperatures stop them from cheering on Team Canada in the Winter Olympics.

16h ago

3:05
Canada takes home bronze medal on first full day of Milano Cortina Games

Canadian Speed Skater Valerie Maltais snagged a bronze medal in the women's 3-thousand-meter speed skating event. Karling Donoghue takes a look at the highlights of day one.

17h ago

4:27
Canada picks up first medal at Winter Olympics in Milan

Speedskater Valérie Maltais is the first Canadian to reach the podium at the Milan Cortina Games, winning a bronze medal in the women's 3,000 metres.

21h ago

More Videos