Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin exits vs. Czechia with lower-body injury

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin left the first period of an Olympic women’s hockey game against Czechia with an apparent knee injury and did not return for the second.

She was officially ruled out at the start of the third period, per CBC’s broadcast.

Poulin was checked by Kristyna Kaltounkova midway through the opening period and skated off, favouring her right knee.

She returned to the ice with Canada’s second power-play unit while Kaltounkova served an illegal hit penalty, but skated out of the offensive zone seconds later in discomfort and headed for the dressing room. Poulin later rejoined her teammates on the bench before the period ended.

Canada led 1-0 when the captain initially left the game and scored two more goals before she returned to the bench. They added a fourth before the end of the period.

After the first-period buzzer, Poulin skated onto the ice with her teammates and took a few circles to test her knee, but she was not on the bench to start the second.

Poulin has scored the most goals of any active player in the Olympic women’s hockey tournament with 17. Her former teammate Hayley Wickenheiser holds the record with 18.

Poulin, the now five-time Olympian, has won gold three times in her career (Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022). She earned silver at PyeongChang 2018.

The timing of the injury comes as Canada gets set to play Team USA on Tuesday in Group A action.

