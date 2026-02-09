Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin exits vs. Czechia with lower-body injury

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) is down on the ice in the first period against Czechia during a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 9, 2026 5:03 pm.

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin left the first period of an Olympic women’s hockey game against Czechia with an apparent knee injury and did not return for the second.

She was officially ruled out at the start of the third period, per CBC’s broadcast.

Poulin was checked by Kristyna Kaltounkova midway through the opening period and skated off, favouring her right knee.

She returned to the ice with Canada’s second power-play unit while Kaltounkova served an illegal hit penalty, but skated out of the offensive zone seconds later in discomfort and headed for the dressing room. Poulin later rejoined her teammates on the bench before the period ended.

Canada led 1-0 when the captain initially left the game and scored two more goals before she returned to the bench. They added a fourth before the end of the period.

After the first-period buzzer, Poulin skated onto the ice with her teammates and took a few circles to test her knee, but she was not on the bench to start the second.

Poulin has scored the most goals of any active player in the Olympic women’s hockey tournament with 17. Her former teammate Hayley Wickenheiser holds the record with 18.

Poulin, the now five-time Olympian, has won gold three times in her career (Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022). She earned silver at PyeongChang 2018.

The timing of the injury comes as Canada gets set to play Team USA on Tuesday in Group A action.

— With files from Sportsnet Staff

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Totality' of Ontario's policing landscape to undergo corruption probe: Inspector general

A few "bad apples" often get the blame for police corruption, but the reputational damage of Project South has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to seek out the roots of the rotten fruit. On Monday,...

1h ago

Catherine O'Hara died from a pulmonary embolism. Cancer was the underlying cause

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine O’Hara died from a pulmonary embolism, with cancer as the underlying cause. A Los Angeles County death certificate issued Monday lists the pulmonary embolism, which...

38m ago

Babies given peanuts, fish, eggs early less likely to become allergic, study affirms

TORONTO — A new Canadian study says giving babies peanuts, eggs, fish and other common food allergens early and consistently decreases the risk they'll be allergic to them. Senior author Dr. Derek Chu...

1h ago

Deep freeze eases as temperatures climb back to seasonal this week

After an extended stretch of frigid weather throughout January and early February, temperatures are set to ease back to seasonal across the region this week. A cold warning remains in effect early...

11h ago

Top Stories

'Totality' of Ontario's policing landscape to undergo corruption probe: Inspector general

A few "bad apples" often get the blame for police corruption, but the reputational damage of Project South has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to seek out the roots of the rotten fruit. On Monday,...

1h ago

Catherine O'Hara died from a pulmonary embolism. Cancer was the underlying cause

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine O’Hara died from a pulmonary embolism, with cancer as the underlying cause. A Los Angeles County death certificate issued Monday lists the pulmonary embolism, which...

38m ago

Babies given peanuts, fish, eggs early less likely to become allergic, study affirms

TORONTO — A new Canadian study says giving babies peanuts, eggs, fish and other common food allergens early and consistently decreases the risk they'll be allergic to them. Senior author Dr. Derek Chu...

1h ago

Deep freeze eases as temperatures climb back to seasonal this week

After an extended stretch of frigid weather throughout January and early February, temperatures are set to ease back to seasonal across the region this week. A cold warning remains in effect early...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Canadian pair celebrate 2026 'Best In Show' win

It's the highest honour in the dog show world and a Canadian couple are celebrating as Penny the dog is crowned 2026 champion. David Zura speaks to both and meets Penny.

4h ago

1:54
Butters makes her big pick on Superb Owl Sunday

The great horned owl at the Toronto Zoo made her annual prediction ahead of the big game, looking to improve upon her less than stellar record. CityNews’ Rob Leth finds out if the owl is wise. 

18h ago

3:00
Toronto man takes orange shovel to unblock bike lanes

A 20-year-old Toronto student says he was having too much trouble biking to school and started to take matters into his own hands. David Zura takes a look.

21h ago

3:43
Eglinton Crosstown LRT finally opens to public

After nearly 15 years of construction, testing and commissioning, Line 5 Eglinton had its soft launch. As Nick Westoll reports, many riders spread out across Toronto to test out the line.

20h ago

2:23
Temperatures rise back to seasonal this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up back to seasonal after an extended deep freeze. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

22h ago

More Videos