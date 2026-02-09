Man in critical condition after residential fire in Oshawa

Fire crews responded to a "working fire" in Oshawa early Monday morning. (Giancarlo De Santis/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 9, 2026 11:26 am.

A man is in critical condition after he was evacuated from a residential fire in Oshawa early Monday morning.

In a social media post, Oshawa fire says the “working fire” happened at a home in the Park Road South and Quebec Street area.

Speaking to reporters, Oshawa Fire Chief, Stephen Barkwell says the fire occurred around 4:30 a.m.

Twenty firefighters were on scene along with Durham police.

The cause of fire is still unknown

Barkwell says the house is a duplex with two units, one unit is to the north of the house and one to the south, and that most of the damage is in the north unit

Canada wins bronze medal in women's freeski slopestyle

Megan Oldham wasn't going to let a painful crash stop her from achieving her Olympic dream. The Canadian had a hard fall on her second of three runs in the women's freeski slopestyle final on Monday,...

1h ago

Deep freeze eases as temperatures climb back to seasonal this week

After an extended stretch of frigid weather throughout January and early February, temperatures are set to ease back to seasonal across the region this week. A cold warning remains in effect early...

5h ago

6 men facing charges in human trafficking investigation: police

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have arrested and charged six men in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving victims under the age of 18. DRPS investigators launched "Project...

51m ago

Ontario police watchdog announces provincewide police corruption probe

An Ontario police watchdog has announced a provincewide inspection of the ability of police services and boards to prevent, detect and respond to corruption, after seven current Toronto officers were among...

25m ago

