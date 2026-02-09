Man in critical condition after residential fire in Oshawa

A man is in critical condition after he was evacuated from a residential fire in Oshawa early Monday morning.

In a social media post, Oshawa fire says the “working fire” happened at a home in the Park Road South and Quebec Street area.

Speaking to reporters, Oshawa Fire Chief, Stephen Barkwell says the fire occurred around 4:30 a.m.

Twenty firefighters were on scene along with Durham police.

The cause of fire is still unknown

Barkwell says the house is a duplex with two units, one unit is to the north of the house and one to the south, and that most of the damage is in the north unit