Ontario police watchdog announces provincewide police corruption probe

An Ontario police watchdog has announced a provincewide inspection of the ability of police services and boards to prevent, detect and respond to corruption, after seven current Toronto officers were among those charged in an organized crime investigation.

Inspector general Ryan Teschner says he will appoint an external person to conduct the inspection so someone can be “singularly focused” on the task.

Seven Toronto police officers and one retired officer were among 27 suspects charged in an investigation led by York Regional Police.

That probe uncovered allegations of bribery, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking, among other offences.

York police allege Toronto police officers accessed personal information and leaked it to members of an organized crime group, who then carried out crimes including shootings, extortions and robberies.

Teschner says the inspection will not aim to root out individual criminal conduct, rather it will look at whether systems such as those for recruitment and access to IT systems are strong enough, and recommend sector-wide improvements.