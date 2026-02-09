Prince William offers support for Epstein’s victims as fresh disclosures reveal extent of his crimes

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and Princess Catherine on Monday expressed concern for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, as the British monarchy seeks to distance itself from revelations about the former Prince Andrew’s relationship with the convicted sex offender.

The comments, released by a Kensington Palace spokesperson as William traveled to Saudi Arabia for an official visit, marked the first time Britain’s most popular royals have expressed their views on the scandal since the U.S. Justice Department’s release of more than 3 million pages of documents in late January revealed how Epstein used a web of rich, powerful people to abuse women and girls.

“I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations,’’ the spokesman said. “Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

The statement is the latest effort by the British monarchy to respond to the escalating crisis surrounding the former Prince Andrew after emails released by the Justice Department show that he carried out an extensive correspondence with Epstein even after the financier was jailed for soliciting prostitution with a minor.

The jeopardy faced by the royal family could be seen Monday when King Charles visited Lancashire, in north west England. While most of the public clapped, cheered and waved flags, one person shouted, “How long have you known about Andrew?” the BBC reported.

The latest released emails appear to show that Andrew sent Epstein reports from a 2010 tour of Southeast Asia that the then-prince took as Britain’s envoy for international trade. Earlier, Andrew appeared to share the itinerary for the two-week trip to Hanoi, Saigon, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong with Epstein.

In October, the king’s 65-year-old brother was stripped of his royal titles after previous revelations about his relationship with Epstein. He is now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The king last week forced Mountbatten-Windsor to leave his longtime home at Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle, accelerating a move that was first announced in October but wasn’t expected to be completed until later this year. Anger over Mountbatten-Windsor’s living arrangements had grown amid concern that he was still reaping rewards from his status as a royal even though he is no longer a working member of the royal family.

Mountbatten-Windsor is now living on the king’s Sandringham estate in eastern England. He will live temporarily at Wood Farm Cottage while his permanent home on the estate undergoes repairs. Unlike Royal Lodge, which is owned by the crown and managed for the benefit of taxpayers, Sandringham is owned privately by the king.

Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein.

Charles and Queen Camilla, who has long campaigned against violence against women, haven’t commented directly on the newly released Epstein files, with Buckingham Palace instead referring the media to a statement the royal couple made last year as the scandal began to accelerate.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,’’ Buckingham Palace said in a statement released on Oct. 30, when the king announced that Andrew would be stripped of his titles.

