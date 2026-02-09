Union warns of public safety risks as Transport Canada cuts jobs

Officials from Transport Canada look at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter at Westboro Station in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A federal union is warning of threats to public safety as employees at Transport Canada face job cuts.

The Union of Canadian Transportation Employees said in a news release the cuts are being implemented in a way that “places Canadians at increased risk.”

The union said it’s particularly concerned about the prospect of staffing reductions related to inspection services and the transportation of dangerous goods. It’s not clear yet which positions will be affected.

The union argued years of under-resourcing have left inspectors stretched thin and that further administrative cuts will limit their members’ capacity to carry out work.

“We’re not trying to cause panic,” said the union’s national president Teresa Eschuk. “But when oversight roles are cut and those responsible for compliance are stretched beyond their limits, the consequences can be catastrophic.”

Eschuk said “Canadians remember Lac-Mégantic” — a reference to the rail disaster that struck in 2013 when a train of oil-laden cars derailed and exploded in the heart of the Quebec town. Forty-seven people were killed in the disaster.

“Our members work every day to prevent that kind of tragedy. They need support, not secrecy,” said Eschuk.

Departments and agencies across the public service have started notifying staff of coming job cuts as the government looks to cut program spending and administrative costs by about $60 billion over the next five years through its “comprehensive expenditure review.”

The review will see the elimination of about 40,000 public service jobs — out of a peak workforce of 368,000 in 2023-24 — and 1,000 executive positions over the next two years.

A government website providing data on workforce reductions shows the government is currently targeting a reduction of 439 employee positions and 27 executive positions at Transport Canada through the workforce adjustment or career transition processes.

Treasury Board data indicates the department had 6,666 employees as of the end of March 2025.

The union said Transport Canada is also undertaking a structural reorganization to reduce its five administrative regions to three. It said there is little communication about the implications for regional operations.

The union said it’s calling for the immediate reversal of proposed cuts affecting inspection and oversight of dangerous goods and a pause on further reorganization.

The Canadian Press has reached out to Transport Canada for comment but has not yet received a response.

“This isn’t just about jobs — it’s about the health of our members and the safety of Canadians,” said Eschuk. “Transport Canada has a duty of care. It’s time they start acting like it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

