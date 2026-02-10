Canada drops lopsided women’s hockey preliminary round game to United States

Abbey Murphy (37) of Team United States celebrates after a goal as Team Canada players look on during second period Olympic hockey action at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 10, 2026 4:46 pm.

Last Updated February 10, 2026 4:58 pm.

It’s been over a year and Canada is still searching for a women’s hockey win against Team USA.

Abbey Murphy had three assists and Hannah Bilka added two goals as the U.S. continued its display of women’s hockey dominance at Milano Cortina 2026 with a 5-0 victory over Team Canada.

Caroline Harvey opened the scoring less than four minutes in, and by the end of the game she had added another two assists.

The Americans have now won seven consecutive games against Canada at the senior national level, including two at the 2025 world championships, a sweep of all four 2025 Rivalry Series games, and this preliminary round matchup at the Winter Olympic Games.

Aerin Frankel earned her second Olympic shutout.

Kirsten Simms also scored for the U.S. after a goaltender interference review and an unsuccessful coach’s challenge by Canada.

Laila Edwards scored the fifth goal and became the first Black woman to score a goal for Team USA at the Olympics.

Canada’s Ann-Renee Desbiens was pulled from the net after allowing five goals and replaced by Emerance Maschmeyer late in the third period.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin missed the game for Canada. She suffered a lower-body injury on Monday and has been listed as day-to-day.

It is only the second time Canada has lost a game in the preliminary round of the Olympics. The last loss came in 1998 and was also at the hands of the Americans. Prior to Tuesday’s contest both teams were undefeated at Milano Cortina.

Canada will play their final game of this round on Thursday against Finland.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FBI releases new images showing masked intruder outside home of Savannah Guthrie's mom

The FBI has released chilling images from a doorbell camera outside the home of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie's mother, which they say was tampered with the morning of her disappearance. In a post...

1h ago

Carney says he spoke to Trump after president threatened to block Gordie Howe bridge

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Donald Trump's threat to stall the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be resolved following a call with the U.S. president Tuesday. "I explained...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 4: February 10, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Women's Team Combined - Valérie Grenier/ Laurence...

2h ago

Major snowstorm condition ends, over $2 million in parking tickets issued in Toronto in last half of January

The City of Toronto has declared the end of the Major Snowstorm Condition and Significant Weather event as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday It comes after over 21,000 cars were ticketed for parking in snow routes...

4m ago

Top Stories

FBI releases new images showing masked intruder outside home of Savannah Guthrie's mom

The FBI has released chilling images from a doorbell camera outside the home of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie's mother, which they say was tampered with the morning of her disappearance. In a post...

1h ago

Carney says he spoke to Trump after president threatened to block Gordie Howe bridge

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Donald Trump's threat to stall the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be resolved following a call with the U.S. president Tuesday. "I explained...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 4: February 10, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Women's Team Combined - Valérie Grenier/ Laurence...

2h ago

Major snowstorm condition ends, over $2 million in parking tickets issued in Toronto in last half of January

The City of Toronto has declared the end of the Major Snowstorm Condition and Significant Weather event as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday It comes after over 21,000 cars were ticketed for parking in snow routes...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Skilled workers face uncertain future after immigration program suspended

Allegations of systemic fraud have brought an immigration program designed to supply skilled workers to Ontario companies to a sudden halt. Beverly Andrews speak to a man stuck in the system.

3h ago

1:49
Ford responds to Trump's Gordie Howe bridge threats

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats on the Gordie Howe bridge, saying now is 'not the time to roll over' to the U.S. amid tense trade relations.

4h ago

1:11
Second deadline passes in Nancy Guthrie abduction

'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie has released another video pleading for help in the safe return of her mother after a second deadline has passed from the alleged abductors' ransom notice.

4h ago

0:35
Catherine O'Hara died of pulmonary embolism, death certificate reveals

The death certificate of actress Catherine O'Hara revealed she died of pulmonary embolism, with cancer as the underlying cause.

5h ago

2:38
Canadian airlines scramble to bring travellers home amid fuel shortage in Cuba

Canadian airlines are sending empty planes to Cuba to bring nationals home amid a shortage of fuel.

5h ago

More Videos