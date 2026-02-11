Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed former Olympian skater Alexandra Paul

Canada's Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam perform in the Ice Dance Free Skating Program during the 2016 Skate Canada International competition in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, October 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 11, 2026 7:45 pm.

A truck driver has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges in a crash that killed a former Canadian Olympic figure skater in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont., nearly three years ago.

Court staff in Orangeville, Ont., confirm Sukhwinder Sidhu pleaded guilty Tuesday to dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the incident that killed Alexandra Paul and injured her baby boy.

The crash took place in August 2023, when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone and crashed into a lineup of stopped cars.

Seven vehicles were involved in the collision.

Paul, who was 31 at the time of the crash, competed as an ice dancer with her partner and eventual husband, Mitchell Islam.

The pair won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games before Paul retired from competitive skating in 2016.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Fake billionaire boyfriend' who scammed victims out of thousands sentenced in fraud case

A Toronto man whose exploits were exposed in a Citytv documentary was sentenced to almost six years in jail for his role in a romance-type scams that bilked hundreds of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting...

5m ago

1 person located in vehicle found submerged near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police have provided very few details after a partially submerged vehicle was found in Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay. Toronto Fire say they were called just after 2 p.m. for a water rescue...

1h ago

Tumbler Ridge: BC RCMP confirm suspect's identity, casualties of mass shooting

The BC RCMP has identified a person suspected of carrying out the mass-shooting incident that killed nine people and left many more injured in the small northeastern community of Tumbler Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

47m ago

U.S. House passes symbolic vote to end Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs on Canada

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took aim at Canada Wednesday evening as the U.S. House of Representatives voted against his tariffs on America's northern neighbour — a largely symbolic move that...

48m ago

Top Stories

'Fake billionaire boyfriend' who scammed victims out of thousands sentenced in fraud case

A Toronto man whose exploits were exposed in a Citytv documentary was sentenced to almost six years in jail for his role in a romance-type scams that bilked hundreds of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting...

5m ago

1 person located in vehicle found submerged near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police have provided very few details after a partially submerged vehicle was found in Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay. Toronto Fire say they were called just after 2 p.m. for a water rescue...

1h ago

Tumbler Ridge: BC RCMP confirm suspect's identity, casualties of mass shooting

The BC RCMP has identified a person suspected of carrying out the mass-shooting incident that killed nine people and left many more injured in the small northeastern community of Tumbler Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

47m ago

U.S. House passes symbolic vote to end Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs on Canada

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took aim at Canada Wednesday evening as the U.S. House of Representatives voted against his tariffs on America's northern neighbour — a largely symbolic move that...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
B.C. RCMP identify shooting suspect, students, one educator among 8 killed

B.C. RCMP identified the suspect who died at the scene of a shooting at Tumbler Ridge high school, that left six people dead and two others killed at a nearby home that authorities say were family members of the suspect.

5h ago

1:38
Man speaks out after being detained in Nancy Guthrie case

A man is speaking out after being detained and questioned over the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. Ivan Rodriguez looks at the new developments in the case, which includes video and images of a potential suspect.

4h ago

5:02
Trump 'not fully informed' on Gordie Howe bridge workings: Windsor Mayor

Mayor of Windsor Drew Dilkens discusses the ongoing tensions between Canada and the U.S. as Trump makes threats on delaying the Gordie Howe International bridge.

9h ago

1:14
Canadians fall short of podium in skiing events on day 5

On day five of the Winter Olympics say Team Canada fall short of the podium in skiing events, where the top finished James Crawford landed in 16th place.

9h ago

2:35
Trump weighing whether U.S. should leave CUSMA deal: Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, U.S. President Donald Trump is considering whether the U.S. should leave CUSMA entirely amid trade tensions with Canada.

10h ago

More Videos