Canadian women’s hockey team rebounds with dominant win over Finland

What a bounceback for Team Canada.

After a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Team USA on Tuesday, the Canadian women’s national team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 5-0 win of its own over Finland to close out the preliminary round.

The Canadians were scheduled to face Finland in their first game of the tournament, but the contest was postponed due to norovirus cases affecting the Finnish team.

Canada lit the lamp in all three frames, with Jenn Gardiner opening the scoring in the first, Daryl Watts and Kristin O’Neill adding on in the second, and Emily Clark’s first and second of the tournament in the third.

Julia Gosling, who has three goals already these Games, had two assists to bring her tournament total to five points in four games.

Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens, after struggling against the Americans, was perfect against Finland, stopping all 17 shots she faced.

Canada will face Germany in the quarterfinals on Saturday.