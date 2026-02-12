Canadian women’s hockey team rebounds with dominant win over Finland

Canada's Kristin O'Neill, second left, celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey between Finland and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 12, 2026 10:57 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2026 10:58 am.

What a bounceback for Team Canada.

After a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Team USA on Tuesday, the Canadian women’s national team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 5-0 win of its own over Finland to close out the preliminary round.

The Canadians were scheduled to face Finland in their first game of the tournament, but the contest was postponed due to norovirus cases affecting the Finnish team.

Canada lit the lamp in all three frames, with Jenn Gardiner opening the scoring in the first, Daryl Watts and Kristin O’Neill adding on in the second, and Emily Clark’s first and second of the tournament in the third.

Julia Gosling, who has three goals already these Games, had two assists to bring her tournament total to five points in four games.

Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens, after struggling against the Americans, was perfect against Finland, stopping all 17 shots she faced.

Canada will face Germany in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Top Stories

Failure of rail fastenings led to GO Transit train derailment near Union Station: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay provided an update to the agency's board on Thursday. GO Transit trains saw reduced service for several weeks.

4m ago

Canada's Eliot Grondin wins Olympic silver in snowboard cross

It was 2022 all over again in Olympic men's snowboard cross. Canada's Eliot Grondin captured silver on Thursday at Milano Cortina 2026, finishing just behind Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle in a thrilling...

55m ago

Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury settles for Olympic silver after tiebreaker

Mikael Kingsbury couldn't have come any closer to winning Canada's first gold medal at the Winter Olympics. The Canadian moguls star had the same score as Cooper Woods on Thursday (83.71 points), but...

55m ago

TSB releases update on investigation in Delta Airlines crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

Almost one year after a Delta Airlines crash landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has released an update into their crash investigation. The flight...

44m ago

