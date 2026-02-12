Mississauga man arrested in fatal hit-and-run last month

A 26-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga last month.

Police in Peel Region say a woman in her 20s was crossing Bristol Road West at Loonlake Avenue on a green light just after midnight on January 14, and was approximately halfway through the intersection when a black SUV entered the intersection on a red light and struck her before fleeing the scene, continuing eastbound.

CityNews spoke with a homeowner whose home security camera captured the incident. It shows the woman crossing the street and the suspect vehicle approaching at a high speed.

The woman was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries on Feb. 20.

On January 18, police located the vehicle involved in the White Clover Way and Apple Blossom Circle area of Mississauga. Authorities noted at the time that the vehicle had been repaired, however, the driver had yet to be located.

On February 11, police arrested 26‑year‑old Sundeep Sekhon of Mississauga, who has been charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death and dangerous operation causing death.

Investigators are still asking for anyone who may have information related to the deadly crash to contact them.