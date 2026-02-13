Dead-last Oshawa Generals ‘sorry’ after imploring fans to shower before games

When a team is dead-last in the standings, it’s usually the fans telling them that they stink, not the other way around.

In this case it was the Oshawa Generals — currently sitting in the sewer of the Ontario Hockey League — that sent a nostril-flaring email to its loyal season-ticket holders, reminding them to shower before attending games at the Tribute Communities Centre in downtown Oshawa.

“If you went to the gym or did something that produced body odour, please shower before attending the game,” the team’s director of ticket sales and service advised in the email.

The email also asked fans to be vigilant about spreading germs.

“Please make use of the hand-sanitizing stations located throughout the arena, cover coughs and sneezes and be mindful of personal cleanliness while sharing our space with fellow fans.”

Not surprisingly, the note raised enough of a stink for the team to issue an apology.

“Hey Gensnation, we took a penalty on that last one,” a social media post from the team states.

“It’s not our place to overstep like we did. We are sorry and hopefully we can wash this one off.”

We'll serve our 2 minutes for this one.

Some fans cited the team’s nose-plugging on-ice record in response.

“The only team in sports history to stink literally and figuratively at the same time!” one wrote on X along with a screengrab of their dismal 12-36 record.

The only team in sports history to stink literally and figuratively at the same time!

pic.twitter.com/IRClZhdk99 — JayblesTO (@Jaybles1015) February 12, 2026

Reaction from others was a mix of anger, sophomoric humour, and in some cases, agreement with the franchise for its push towards fresher scents.

Asking folks to shower before a game isn't outrageous

Telling your fans to shower is hilarious



Telling your fans to shower is hilarious

Should get bath and body works to do a promo giveaway night

I don't think you were wrong.



I don't think you were wrong.

I know hockey rinks are called Barns, but it should never smell like one.