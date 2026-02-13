Dead-last Oshawa Generals ‘sorry’ after imploring fans to shower before games

The Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa. Google streetview.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 13, 2026 1:41 pm.

When a team is dead-last in the standings, it’s usually the fans telling them that they stink, not the other way around.

In this case it was the Oshawa Generals — currently sitting in the sewer of the Ontario Hockey League — that sent a nostril-flaring email to its loyal season-ticket holders, reminding them to shower before attending games at the Tribute Communities Centre in downtown Oshawa.

“If you went to the gym or did something that produced body odour, please shower before attending the game,” the team’s director of ticket sales and service advised in the email.

The email also asked fans to be vigilant about spreading germs.

“Please make use of the hand-sanitizing stations located throughout the arena, cover coughs and sneezes and be mindful of personal cleanliness while sharing our space with fellow fans.”

Not surprisingly, the note raised enough of a stink for the team to issue an apology.

“Hey Gensnation, we took a penalty on that last one,” a social media post from the team states.

“It’s not our place to overstep like we did. We are sorry and hopefully we can wash this one off.”

Some fans cited the team’s nose-plugging on-ice record in response.

“The only team in sports history to stink literally and figuratively at the same time!” one wrote on X along with a screengrab of their dismal 12-36 record.

Reaction from others was a mix of anger, sophomoric humour, and in some cases, agreement with the franchise for its push towards fresher scents.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Youths face nearly 200 charges in rash of Mississauga break and enters

Peel Regional Police allege three youths were responsible for dozens of commercial break and enters in Mississauga between November 2025 and January 2026. Investigators say the suspects, who can't be...

53m ago

Crown Royal to remain at the LCBO after agreement reached with the province

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey. Premier Doug Ford had threatened to remove Crown Royal from stores when its...

2h ago

Extortion, gunfire, and fear: How violence is reshaping Canada’s South Asian business community

A wave of extortion threats and targeted shootings is driving fear through Canada’s South Asian business community. Some entrepreneurs are now leaving the country, while others are turning to private...

5h ago

Freeland violated law by answering questions about byelection: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — The Commissioner of Canada Elections says former Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland unintentionally violated the Elections Act by answering reporters' questions about a 2024 Toronto byelection at...

17m ago

Top Stories

Youths face nearly 200 charges in rash of Mississauga break and enters

Peel Regional Police allege three youths were responsible for dozens of commercial break and enters in Mississauga between November 2025 and January 2026. Investigators say the suspects, who can't be...

53m ago

Crown Royal to remain at the LCBO after agreement reached with the province

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey. Premier Doug Ford had threatened to remove Crown Royal from stores when its...

2h ago

Extortion, gunfire, and fear: How violence is reshaping Canada’s South Asian business community

A wave of extortion threats and targeted shootings is driving fear through Canada’s South Asian business community. Some entrepreneurs are now leaving the country, while others are turning to private...

5h ago

Freeland violated law by answering questions about byelection: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — The Commissioner of Canada Elections says former Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland unintentionally violated the Elections Act by answering reporters' questions about a 2024 Toronto byelection at...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Ontario to keep Crown Royal on shelves amid new deal with Diageo

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey.

2h ago

2:52
Families speak out over death of loved ones in Tumbler Ridge shooting

British Columbia observes an official day of grief after one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history. Melissa Nakhavoly with more from families of the victims.

13h ago

4:11
Caledon extortion victims fed up; pack up for the States

After two drive-by shootings at their properties, a Caledon family is moving to the U.S. -- fed up with extortion attempts. As Cristina Howorun reports, it’s a national issue prompting a law enforcement summit in B.C., and investments by Peel Police.

20h ago

0:45
Investigation into Delta flight crash landing at Pearson airport continues

Almost one year after a Delta Airlines crash landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the Transportation Safety Board has released an update into their crash investigation.

February 12, 2026 12:03 pm EST EST

1:14
Metrolinx communication failed to rise to standard during GO train derailment: CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay addressed reporters on the reason behind the GO train derailment that triggered nearly a week of delays, saying the transit agency failed to rise to the standard of communication needed from riders.

February 12, 2026 11:50 am EST EST

More Videos