Logistics giant DP World replaces chairman named in Jeffrey Epstein documents

FILE - Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the group chairman and CEO of Dubai-backed port operator DP World, listens during a news conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell,File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2026 7:08 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2026 12:16 pm.

CAIRO (AP) — Dubai has announced a new chairman for DP World, one of the world’s largest logistics companies, replacing the outgoing head who was named in the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The announcement by the government’s Dubai Media Office did not specifically name Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. However, it said that Essa Kazim was named DP World’s chairman and Yuvraj Narayan was named group CEO. Those were positions held by bin Sulayem.

DP World is a logistics giant that runs the Jebel Ali port in Dubai and operates terminals in other ports around the world. It has long been a pillar of the economy of the Middle Eastern city.

The announcement comes a day after financial groups in Canada and the United Kingdom said they’ve paused future ventures with DP World after newly released emails showed a yearslong friendship between bin Sulayem and Epstein.

The emails — some referencing porn, sexual massages and escorts — surfaced in the cache of Epstein-related documents recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 after he was charged with sex trafficking. The emails do not appear to implicate bin Sulayem in Epstein’s alleged crimes. DP World did not respond to request for comment.

Bin Sulayem previously had a larger role as chairman of the Dubai World conglomerate, which at the time included the property developer Nakheel. That company was behind the creation of human-made islands in the shape of palm trees and a map of the world that helped cement Dubai’s status as an up-and-coming global city.

The state-run WAM news agency also reported that Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, named a new head of the city-state’s Ports Customs and Free Zone Corporation. That also was a position held by bin Sulayem.

The topics in the emails between Epstein and bin Sulayem range widely, including President Donald Trump, sex and theology. Some emails — like others in the Epstein files — contain typographical errors.

In one email from 2013, Epstein wrote to bin Sulayem that “you are one of my most trusted friends in very sense of the word, you have never let me down.” In response, bin Sulayem said: “Thank you my friend I am off the sample a fresh 100% female Russian at my yacht.”

That same year, bin Sulayem sent Epstein an email showing a menu for a massage business which included sexual offerings. Two years later, bin Sulayem texted Epstein a link to a porn site, and, in 2017, Epstein sent bin Sulayem a link to an escort website.

Epstein e-mailed with bin Sulayem about Steve Bannon, the Trump acolyte, in 2018, saying “you will like him.” In another exchange, bin Sulayem asked Epstein about an event where it appeared Trump would be in attendance.

___

The AP is reviewing the documents released by the Justice Department in collaboration with journalists from CBS, NBC, MS NOW and CNBC. Journalists from each newsroom are working together to examine the files and share information about what is in them. Each outlet is responsible for its own independent news coverage of the documents.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Extortion, gunfire, and fear: How violence is reshaping Canada’s South Asian business community

A wave of extortion threats and targeted shootings is driving fear through Canada’s South Asian business community. Some entrepreneurs are now leaving the country, while others are turning to private...

3h ago

Crown Royal to remain at the LCBO after agreement reached with the province

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey. Premier Doug Ford had threatened to remove Crown Royal from stores when its...

14m ago

Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Toronto police say they are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Scarborough. Officers say Firaol was last seen on Thursday around 3:20 p.m., in the Pharmacy Avenue and Danforth...

13m ago

'Nomadic lifestyle' of Tumbler Ridge shooter, who created massacre game

A picture of the troubled life of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar is emerging, with a court ruling depicting her family's "nomadic lifestyle" and a gaming company removing her account,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Extortion, gunfire, and fear: How violence is reshaping Canada’s South Asian business community

A wave of extortion threats and targeted shootings is driving fear through Canada’s South Asian business community. Some entrepreneurs are now leaving the country, while others are turning to private...

3h ago

Crown Royal to remain at the LCBO after agreement reached with the province

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey. Premier Doug Ford had threatened to remove Crown Royal from stores when its...

14m ago

Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Toronto police say they are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Scarborough. Officers say Firaol was last seen on Thursday around 3:20 p.m., in the Pharmacy Avenue and Danforth...

13m ago

'Nomadic lifestyle' of Tumbler Ridge shooter, who created massacre game

A picture of the troubled life of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar is emerging, with a court ruling depicting her family's "nomadic lifestyle" and a gaming company removing her account,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Toronto police searching for missing 12-year-old child

Toronto police say they are searching for a missing 12-year-old child last seen in Scarborough.

2h ago

2:52
Families speak out over death of loved ones in Tumbler Ridge shooting

British Columbia observes an official day of grief after one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history. Melissa Nakhavoly with more from families of the victims.

11h ago

4:11
Caledon extortion victims fed up; pack up for the States

After two drive-by shootings at their properties, a Caledon family is moving to the U.S. -- fed up with extortion attempts. As Cristina Howorun reports, it’s a national issue prompting a law enforcement summit in B.C., and investments by Peel Police.

18h ago

0:45
Investigation into Delta flight crash landing at Pearson airport continues

Almost one year after a Delta Airlines crash landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the Transportation Safety Board has released an update into their crash investigation.

February 12, 2026 12:03 pm EST EST

1:14
Metrolinx communication failed to rise to standard during GO train derailment: CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay addressed reporters on the reason behind the GO train derailment that triggered nearly a week of delays, saying the transit agency failed to rise to the standard of communication needed from riders.

February 12, 2026 11:50 am EST EST

More Videos