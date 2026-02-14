Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil wins Olympic bronze in 500m

Laurent Dubreuil is back on the Olympic podium after a gritty performance on Saturday.

The Canadian speedskater, who has been way off the pace in World Cup action this season, won bronze in the men’s 500 metres on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Dubreuil, from Levis, Que., won silver in the 1,000 metres at the 2022 Olympics and finished fourth in the 500 metres.

But he did not reach the podium in any of this season’s 10 World Cup races at 500 metres.

Dubreuil’s bronze is Canada’s eighth medal of the Olympics — three silver, five bronze.

More to come.