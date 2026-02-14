Canadian women’s hockey team beats Germany to reach Olympic semifinals

Canada's Blayre Turnbull, center, is congratulated after scoring a goal against Germany during the third period of a women's ice hockey quarterfinal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 14, 2026 1:11 pm.

The Canadian women’s hockey team is off to the semifinals at the Winter Olympics after a 5-1 victory over Germany.

Marie-Philip Poulin tied Hayley Wickenheiser as Canada’s all-time Olympic leading goal scorer after notching her 18th career marker in the third period.

Poulin returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury.

It did not take long for the Canadians to strike first, with Brianne Jenner taking the pass from Emma Maltais and directing it past German netminder Sandra Abstreiter.

Canada would go up two goals with just over three minutes left in the opening period after Claire Thompson beat Abstreiter with a point shot that got through the five-hole.

In the second period, Sarah Fillier struck on the power play, beating Abstreiter with a shot from down low that went off the goaltender’s stick. The goal put Fillier in a tie with Julia Gosling for the team lead with five points.

Canada continued to put the game out of reach 38 seconds into the third period after Blayre Turnbull drove to the net and beat Abstreiter to make it 4-0.

In the semifinals, Canada will take on the winner between Finland and Switzerland, while the U.S. will face Sweden in the other matchup to determine who will play in the gold-medal game.

Canada finished 3-1 in group play, starting with a 4-0 win over Switzerland before a 5-1 win over Czechia. The Canadians lost their first game of the tournament to the United States 5-0, but rebounded with a 5-0 win over Finland to wrap up group play.

