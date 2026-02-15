Hollywood groups condemn ByteDance’s AI video generator, claiming copyright infringement

FILE - Women wearing masks to pass by the headquarters of ByteDance, owners of TikTok, in Beijing, China, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2026 2:22 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2026 3:26 pm.

A new artificial intelligence video generator from Beijing-based ByteDance, the creator of TikTok, is drawing the ire of Hollywood organizations that say Seedance 2.0 “blatantly” violates copyright and uses the likeness of actors and others without permission.

Seedance 2.0, which is only available in China for now, lets users generate high-quality AI videos using simple text prompts. The tool quickly gained condemnation from the movie and TV industry.

The Motion Picture Association said Seedance 2.0 “has engaged in unauthorized use of U.S. copyrighted works on a massive scale.”

“By launching a service that operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement, ByteDance is disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs. ByteDance should immediately cease its infringing activity,” Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the MPA, said in a statement Tuesday.

Screenwriter Rhett Rheese, who wrote the “Deadpool” movies, said on X last week that “I hate to say it. It’s likely over for us.” His post was in response to Irish director Ruairí Robinson’s post of a Seedance 2.0 video that shows AI versions Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt fighting in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Actors union SAG-AFTRA said Friday it “stands with the studios in condemning the blatant infringement” enabled by Seedance 2.0.

“The infringement includes the unauthorized use of our members’ voices and likenesses. This is unacceptable and undercuts the ability of human talent to earn a livelihood,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. “Seedance 2.0 disregards law, ethics, industry standards and basic principles of consent. Responsible AI development demands responsibility, and that is nonexistent here.”

ByteDance said in a statement Sunday that it respects intellectual property rights.

“(We) have heard the concerns regarding Seedance 2.0. We are taking steps to strengthen current safeguards as we work to prevent the unauthorized use of intellectual property and likeness by users,” the company said.

Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted for unprovoked Valentine's Day assault using pepper spray

Police are searching for a man in connection with an unprovoked Valentine's Day assault in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the victim was walking northbound on Spadina Avenue near Nassau Street...

1h ago

FBI: DNA recovered from glove found near Guthrie home that appears to match glove worn by suspect

A glove containing DNA found about two miles from the house of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother appears to match those worn by a masked person outside her front door in Tucson the night...

1h ago

'Nothing but respect for him': Canada, France react to Tom Wilson’s Olympic fight

MILAN — Could Tom Wilson play in the Olympics and not fight? That was a question that hovered over the combustible power forward as soon as he was named to Team Canada. And now, thanks...

54m ago

Beijing drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors to China

OTTAWA — China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, a move that has boosted the spirits of Vancouver travel agents following Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts...

58m ago

Top Stories

Man wanted for unprovoked Valentine's Day assault using pepper spray

Police are searching for a man in connection with an unprovoked Valentine's Day assault in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the victim was walking northbound on Spadina Avenue near Nassau Street...

1h ago

FBI: DNA recovered from glove found near Guthrie home that appears to match glove worn by suspect

A glove containing DNA found about two miles from the house of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother appears to match those worn by a masked person outside her front door in Tucson the night...

1h ago

'Nothing but respect for him': Canada, France react to Tom Wilson’s Olympic fight

MILAN — Could Tom Wilson play in the Olympics and not fight? That was a question that hovered over the combustible power forward as soon as he was named to Team Canada. And now, thanks...

54m ago

Beijing drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors to China

OTTAWA — China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, a move that has boosted the spirits of Vancouver travel agents following Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
GTA investors seek money and Answers

A group of people who worked with a GTA financial planner reached out to speakers corner after many worry they’ve lost their life savings. Pat Taney report

9h ago

3:06
350,000 demonstrators rally in North York in support for Iran

Upwards of 350,000 people marched in a peaceful protest in North York on Saturday, calling for an end to government repression in Iran and the return of Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. Rhianne Campbell reports.

18h ago

2:34
Toronto Fire Services aims to recruit more Black firefighters

As we continue to mark Black History Month, CityNews spoke with Black firefighters on how representation in the service has changed over the last three decades, and that more work needs to be done. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

2:34
Police investigating after violent threats made toward Toronto mosque

Toronto's Muslim community is on edge, after a midtown mosque says they received a number of hateful threats earlier this week. As Catalina Gillies reports, police are now investigating the incident.

23h ago

2:57
Calm, above seasonal start to long weekend

Cloudy with sunny breaks on Sunday and the chance of isolated flurries in some areas as temperatures remain above zero for the most part.

23h ago

More Videos