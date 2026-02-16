Canada advances to women’s hockey gold medal final, will face the U.S.

They were always headed here, the American and Canadian women.

It was always gold or bust.

One game, winner take all.

All those qualifying tournaments and the two weeks of tuneup matches — including one shoulder-sinking, frightening-for-Canada preview — were merely necessary motions to endure before the one that matters between the only two teams considered for real.

Of the 14 Olympic gold and silver medals doled out in women’s ice hockey since the event began in 1998, Team Canada and Team USA have captured 13. (Only the ’06 Sweden side surprised with silver.)

Make that 15 of 16 come Thursday, when the two powers face off at Milano Santigiulia Arena and anything less than top spot on the podium will be a national disappointment.

Young, fast and deep, the U.S. has made quick, easy work of all comers here in Italy, devouring opponents the way reporters do late-night pizza slices.

Cruising through the Swedes 5-0 in Monday’s semis, Team USA (5-0) is a certified wagon, outscoring its opposition 31-1.

That includes a 5-0 shellacking of 2-seed Canada in the preliminary round, the biggest Olympic blowout of the rivalry and a performance that, built on a full year of U.S. wins, has affixed an underdog tag on the defending Olympic champs.

Still, Canada did not have the ailing Marie-Philip Poulin in the lineup that night, and the Red and White submitted an equally decisive semifinal performance Monday, beating Switzerland 2-1 on a historic night.

Poulin — hurting enough that she required a golf cart to ride from the room to the rink — buried twice Monday, including a lunging second-period rebound for her 19th-career Olympic goal, snapping countrywoman Hayley Wickenheiser’s record.

How tilted was the ice? The shots were 35-4 in favour of Canada after 40 minutes.

Alas, steamrolling any European country is to be expected by the North Americans.

It’s only how they fare against each other that matters.

Matthew Tkachuk was just one member of the U.S. men’s team who made it a point to take in that first U.S.-Canada, a showdown that morphed into a beatdown.

“I know it was a big game for both teams. Just really wanted to show my support for the women’s team. It was a great game,” Tkachuk said. “They’re defending very well. It seemed like they didn’t have to defend (that) night. They had to puck the whole game. So, it was dominant.”

Indeed.

The gaudy goal differential, the one measly goal against, the running Canada out of the barn… are these Americans the most formidable team yet?

“Yeah, I think so,” says Swedish defenceman Hilda Svensson. “I played against Canada when they were really good also. So, I would say those two.”

Hmmm… when they were really good. Past tense.

In the present, even with a GOAT like Poulin, the U.S. looms unstoppable.

“We’re definitely hitting a great stride right now,” American defenceman Caroline Harvey says. “We’re still always reaching for more, and we’re never complacent. So, that’s what’s so special about our group, and why we keep succeeding.”

Teammate Haley Winn says the Americans are prepared and eager for Thursday’s opportunity.

“The USA-Canada rivalry is so fun to play in,” Winn says, “but I think we kind of just took (the preliminary shutout) as a stepping stone.”

Now there’s gold on the line, the only medal that counts between these two foes.

“It’s like a completely different game,” Harvey says. “Now anyone can win, anyone can lose. So, I mean, definitely great confidence in knowing we can do that.

“But when Thursday comes around, there’ll be nerves, there’ll be excitement, there’ll be a lot of emotion in the building. So, just staying level-headed and knowing, like, we got it in the room, we got it on our team. But we just got to take care of business.”