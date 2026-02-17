Trump administration is erasing history and science at national parks, lawsuit argues

A protestor stands outside the Stonewall Inn National Monument Visitor Center after New York politicians and activists raised a rainbow flag on a pole in Christopher Park across the street, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in New York, a few days after it was removed by the National Park Service to comply with guidance from the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Matthew Daly, The Associated Press

Posted February 17, 2026 12:02 pm.

Last Updated February 17, 2026 12:34 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservation and historical organizations sued the Trump administration on Tuesday over National Park Service policies that the groups say erase history and science from America’s national parks.

A lawsuit filed in Boston says orders by President Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum have forced park service staff to remove or censor exhibits that share factually accurate and relevant U.S. history and scientific knowledge, including about slavery and climate change.

The changes at exhibits came in response to a Trump executive order “restoring truth and sanity to American history” at the nation’s museums, parks and landmarks. It directed the Interior Department to ensure those sites do not display elements that “inappropriately disparage Americans past or living.”

The groups behind the lawsuit said that campaign to review interpretive materials has escalated in recent weeks, leading to the removal of numerous exhibits that discuss the history of slavery and enslaved people, civil rights, treatment of Indigenous peoples, climate science, and other “core elements of the American experience.”

The suit was filed by a coalition that includes the National Parks Conservation Association, American Association for State and Local History, Association of National Park Rangers and Union of Concerned Scientists. It comes as a federal judge on Monday ordered that an exhibit about nine people enslaved by George Washington must be restored at his former home in Philadelphia.

The park service removed explanatory panels last month from Independence National Historical Park, the site where George and Martha Washington lived with nine of their slaves in the 1790s, when Philadelphia was briefly the nation’s capital. The judge ordered the exhibits restored on Presidents Day, the federal holiday honoring Washington’s legacy.

Besides the Philadelphia case, the park service has flagged for removal interpretive materials describing key moments in the civil rights movement, the groups said. For example, at the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail in Alabama, officials have flagged about 80 items for removal.

The permanent exhibit at Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park in Kansas has been flagged because it mentions “equity,” the lawsuit says. A Pride flag was removed at the Stonewall National Monument in New York City. Signage that has disappeared from Grand Canyon National Park said settlers pushed Native American tribes “off their land” for the park to be established and “exploited” the landscape for mining and grazing.

“Censoring science and erasing America’s history at national parks are direct threats to everything these amazing places, and our country, stand for,” said Alan Spears, senior director of cultural resources at the parks conservation association.

“National parks serve as living classrooms for our country, where science and history come to life for visitors,” Spears added. “As Americans, we deserve national parks that tell stories of our country’s triumphs and heartbreaks alike. We can handle the truth.”

The Interior Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe ruled Monday that all materials from the Philadelphia exhibit must be restored in their original condition while a lawsuit challenging the removal’s legality plays out. She prohibited Trump officials from installing replacements that explain the history differently.

Rufe, an appointee of Republican President George W. Bush, began her written order with a quote from George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” and compared the Trump administration to the book’s totalitarian regime called the Ministry of Truth, which revised historical records to align with its own narrative.

Matthew Daly, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada wins gold medal in women's team pursuit speedskating event

Canada has gone back-to-back at the speedskating track. Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais won gold in the women's team pursuit for the second Olympics in a row on Tuesday. The...

36m ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

16h ago

4 injured in family violence incident in North York, 1 suspect in custody

Four people were rushed to hospital following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York. Toronto police say they were called to the Bathurst Street and...

updated

2h ago

How will Traffic Signal Priority for LRTs impact your drive?

With the City of Toronto set to give priority signals to LRT vehicles at intersections along both Finch and Eglinton, will drivers be left in the dust as trains speed by? Will you be sitting at red lights...

1m ago

Top Stories

Canada wins gold medal in women's team pursuit speedskating event

Canada has gone back-to-back at the speedskating track. Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais won gold in the women's team pursuit for the second Olympics in a row on Tuesday. The...

36m ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

16h ago

4 injured in family violence incident in North York, 1 suspect in custody

Four people were rushed to hospital following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York. Toronto police say they were called to the Bathurst Street and...

updated

2h ago

How will Traffic Signal Priority for LRTs impact your drive?

With the City of Toronto set to give priority signals to LRT vehicles at intersections along both Finch and Eglinton, will drivers be left in the dust as trains speed by? Will you be sitting at red lights...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Family-related act of violence sends three to hospital: Toronto police

Three people were rushed into emergency surgery on Tuesday with life-threatening injuries following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York.

2h ago

3:01
Toronto police urge people to stay off the ice ahead of winter warm up

Toronto police are warning once again warning people to stay off the ice after a teen fell through the ice over the weekend. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

2:51
Ice and snow in the forecast for Wednesday

A messy, wintry system will bring freezing rain and snow to Toronto and parts of the GTA Wednesday. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:33
Community groups hold space for survivors of trauma at The Gatehouse

Rhianne Campbell is in Etobicoke speaking with organizers at the community recovery event.

19h ago

2:07
Cloudy and mild end to the long weekend

Mostly cloudy and seasonable for Family Day with highs just above zero and only a slight chance of showers Monday night. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the forecast.

February 15, 2026 6:45 pm EST EST

More Videos