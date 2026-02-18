Rising basketball star eyeing big moves on the court and in business

Grade 12 student-athlete Josh Nguyen

By Vrajesh Dave

Posted February 18, 2026 9:23 am.

Josh Nguyen is a standout grade 12 student-athlete that can play high-level basketball and baseball. He’s one of the most prolific scorers in his high school’s history, racking up the awards and trophies, while averaging 32 points per game.

Off the court though, it’s Josh’s leadership, initiative, and determination in the classroom that sets him apart – and is preparing him for a bright future in the business world.

Josh Nguyen

