Canadian Tire reports strong holiday season, Q4 revenue up from year earlier

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter revenue rose compared with a year earlier as chief executive Greg Hicks says the retailer had one of the best holiday seasons in recent memory.

The retailer says revenue for the quarter totalled $4.55 billion, up from $4.20 billion a year earlier.

The increase came as consolidated comparable sales rose 4.2 per cent, while comparable sales at its namesake Canadian Tire stores gained 2.7 per cent.

SportChek comparable sales rose 9.5 per cent and Mark’s comparable sales added 7.2 per cent.

Canadian Tire says its net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations amounted $211.0 million or $3.96 per diluted share, down from $365.2 million or $6.54 per diluted share a year earlier.

On an normalized basis, Canadian Tire says it earned $4.47 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from $3.24 per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2026.

