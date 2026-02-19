Mayor awards Dr. Joseph Wong Key to the City for his advocacy for seniors

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented the key to the city to long-time seniors' health advocate Dr. Joseph Wong.

By John Marchesan

Posted February 19, 2026 12:01 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 12:05 pm.

Mayor Olivia Chow honoured a prominent Torontonian on Thursday, awarding Dr. Joseph Wong the Key to the City in recognition of his contributions to the Chinese community and advocacy for seniors in Toronto over the past five decades.

After immigrating from Hong Kong, Dr. Wong opened a family medical practice before campaigning for a centre that focused on offering care for the elderly that was tailored to their culture and language. That led to the opening of the first Yee Hong Centre in 1994, which has expanded to four locations in the GTA. Dr. Wong also launched a campaign in the late 1980s, challenging discriminatory portrayals of Chinese Canadian students in the media.

“Again and again, across five decades, he has looked at the community being failed. Refugees without a home, seniors without dignity, students without justice, and instead of accepting it he brought people together and got to work,” said Mayor Chow.

The Key to the City is one of the highest honours granted by the Mayor to an individual or group who embodies the spirit and potential of Toronto and who has contributed significantly to civic life.

Previous recipients have included acclaimed filmmaker, writer, and activist Sarah Polley, multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, his Highness the Aga Khan, folk rock legend Gordon Lightfoot, and the 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How Canada, U.S. stack up ahead of gold-medal game

When the puck drops to start the women's hockey final Thursday in Milan, Team Canada and Team USA will meet for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal game. It's the final showdown we all expected...

4h ago

'This was targeted:' Search ongoing for suspects who attack Markham fencing coach

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York Fencing School, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from France,...

27m ago

Finance minister unveils Ottawa's 'follow the money' plan to tackle extortion

OTTAWA — The federal government is bringing law enforcement and financial institutions together to fight extortion operations targeting Canadian businesses and households. Finance Minister François-Philippe...

19m ago

Canada's Team Rachel Homan advances to Olympic women's curling semifinals

Team Rachel Homan has rallied to earn a spot in the final four. The Canadian women's curling rink beat South Korea's Team Gim Eun-ji 10-7 in a win-and-in, Olympic round-robin finale on Thursday. Canada...

1h ago

Top Stories

How Canada, U.S. stack up ahead of gold-medal game

When the puck drops to start the women's hockey final Thursday in Milan, Team Canada and Team USA will meet for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal game. It's the final showdown we all expected...

4h ago

'This was targeted:' Search ongoing for suspects who attack Markham fencing coach

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York Fencing School, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from France,...

27m ago

Finance minister unveils Ottawa's 'follow the money' plan to tackle extortion

OTTAWA — The federal government is bringing law enforcement and financial institutions together to fight extortion operations targeting Canadian businesses and households. Finance Minister François-Philippe...

19m ago

Canada's Team Rachel Homan advances to Olympic women's curling semifinals

Team Rachel Homan has rallied to earn a spot in the final four. The Canadian women's curling rink beat South Korea's Team Gim Eun-ji 10-7 in a win-and-in, Olympic round-robin finale on Thursday. Canada...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:33
Former Prince Andrew arrested in U.K. over ties to Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

35m ago

2:51
Freezing drizzle will keep things icy overnight

Freezing rain will continue through the night leading to some icy conditions on the roadways and sidewalks. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

18h ago

2:56
Taste of the Danforth set to return this summer

The Taste of the Danforth, a longtime beloved festival celebrating Greek food and culture in Toronto, is set to return later this year, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

18h ago

2:07
Province won’t commit to 2031 opening of Ontario Line

As construction gets underway on the raised stretch of the Ontario Line, Metrolinx refused to commit to a 2031 opening. Tina Yazdani reports.

18h ago

1:55
Zuckerberg testifies at tech addiction trial

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has testified in a landmark trial against Meta and YouTube. Karin Caifa looks at the courtroom claims that the companies have deliberately made their apps addictive.

20h ago

More Videos