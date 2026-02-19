Mayor awards Dr. Joseph Wong Key to the City for his advocacy for seniors

Mayor Olivia Chow honoured a prominent Torontonian on Thursday, awarding Dr. Joseph Wong the Key to the City in recognition of his contributions to the Chinese community and advocacy for seniors in Toronto over the past five decades.

After immigrating from Hong Kong, Dr. Wong opened a family medical practice before campaigning for a centre that focused on offering care for the elderly that was tailored to their culture and language. That led to the opening of the first Yee Hong Centre in 1994, which has expanded to four locations in the GTA. Dr. Wong also launched a campaign in the late 1980s, challenging discriminatory portrayals of Chinese Canadian students in the media.

“Again and again, across five decades, he has looked at the community being failed. Refugees without a home, seniors without dignity, students without justice, and instead of accepting it he brought people together and got to work,” said Mayor Chow.

The Key to the City is one of the highest honours granted by the Mayor to an individual or group who embodies the spirit and potential of Toronto and who has contributed significantly to civic life.

Previous recipients have included acclaimed filmmaker, writer, and activist Sarah Polley, multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, his Highness the Aga Khan, folk rock legend Gordon Lightfoot, and the 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors.