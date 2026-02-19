Most Atlantic provinces recorded first population decline in years at the end of 2025

A reveller carries a Canada flag through a crowd on the Halifax Waterfront during Canada Day celebrations in Halifax, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese The Canadian Press

By Devin Stevens, The Canadian Press

Posted February 19, 2026 3:54 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 4:06 pm.

HALIFAX — Atlantic Canada’s population boom has ended, with each of the four provinces losing residents at the end of 2025, and economic experts say that’s going to make it harder for provincial governments awash in red ink to balance the books.

“You don’t grow an economy by losing population … so this is not a good sign,” Donald Savoie, Université de Moncton’s well-known public administration and economic development scholar, said in an interview Thursday.

Savoie says the Atlantic region has a long history of population decline, especially between the 1950s and 1970s, with workers leaving the region to seek more lucrative opportunities in other parts of the country. That began to change in the COVID-19 era with the rise of remote work and relatively cheap property prices attracting unprecedented levels of immigrants and residents from other parts of Canada.

Statistics Canada says Nova Scotia has added more than 100,000 people since 2020, becoming the first Atlantic province with more than a million people. New Brunswick has added about 87,000 over that period, while Prince Edward Island has grown by 26,000 and Newfoundland and Labrador has seen 22,000 new residents.

StatCan says the trend ended in the fourth quarter of 2025 with New Brunswick losing 1,000 people compared to the previous three months, the first decline since the beginning of 2017. Nova Scotia was down 1,400 in the same quarter, its first population loss since 2020.

Newfoundland and Labrador was down 200 people, the first drop since 2021. P.E.I.’s population fell in two quarters in 2025, including the fourth when it lost about 150 people compared to the three months prior.

Overall, each of the four provinces still saw net population growth for the year.

Savoie says there’s no doubt the growing numbers have strained public institutions like schools and hospitals with politicians hearing from constituents frustrated with the resulting impacts on services and sky-high housing prices. As a result, the federal government has significantly scaled back the number of immigrants and international students entering the country.

Savoie says there may be merit to pausing the demand on facilities and services, but the provinces can’t afford to pause economic growth. He said one bright spot is the development of an entrepreneurial class in Atlantic Canada.

“That growth — it’s going to be difficult to put a stop sign to it,” he said.

“The entrepreneurial class that I see growing in my region, it’s heartwarming, and it’s something that I have never seen before, and I’m of a certain vintage.”

Lana Asaff, a senior economist with the Atlantic Economic Council, says it’s not just immigration declines impacting the region, but also less interprovincial migration and a falling birthrate. The impacts were clear in New Brunswick’s fiscal update this week, when Premier Susan Holt’s government revealed a record deficit of $1.3 billion.

“We have lower tax revenues, for example, in income tax, HST, corporate tax, and all three of those are down in the New Brunswick fiscal update,” Asaff said in an interview. “And then at the same time, our population is aging. So that means higher expenses for health care as older adults use more health services.”

Much of the region is trying to grow the economy with resource projects. New Brunswick’s Sisso tungsten mine is being considered for fast-track approval by the federal government; Newfoundland and Labrador is always looking to expand its offshore oil and gas development; and Nova Scotia is trying to ramp up mining, onshore and offshore gas, wind and hydrogen. All of those projects will require workers.

“If we create opportunities, people will come,” said Savoie. “We have an abundance of natural resources in our region .… As Maritimers I think we need to decide if we exploit natural resources or we close down schools. That’s where we’re at.

“There’s all kinds of opportunities in the Maritime provinces, and we’re going to have to grab them.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2026.

Devin Stevens, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. beats Canada 2-1 in overtime to claim gold in women's hockey

The United States is the Olympic champion in women's hockey after a late comeback against Canada. Megan Keller scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Americans, who won 2-1 after trailing...

12m ago

'This was targeted': Search for suspects after Markham fencing coach attacked

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York fencing school, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to the hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from...

1h ago

Former Prince Andrew arrested and held for hours on suspicion of misconduct over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — The former Prince Andrew was arrested and held for hours by British police Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his links to Jeffrey Epstein, an extraordinary...

15m ago

Man, 33, seriously injured in Queen West stabbing

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was stabbed in the Queen West neighbourhood on Thursday. Investigators were called to a building in the Queen Street West and Bathurst Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

U.S. beats Canada 2-1 in overtime to claim gold in women's hockey

The United States is the Olympic champion in women's hockey after a late comeback against Canada. Megan Keller scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Americans, who won 2-1 after trailing...

12m ago

'This was targeted': Search for suspects after Markham fencing coach attacked

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York fencing school, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to the hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from...

1h ago

Former Prince Andrew arrested and held for hours on suspicion of misconduct over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — The former Prince Andrew was arrested and held for hours by British police Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his links to Jeffrey Epstein, an extraordinary...

15m ago

Man, 33, seriously injured in Queen West stabbing

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was stabbed in the Queen West neighbourhood on Thursday. Investigators were called to a building in the Queen Street West and Bathurst Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:33
Former Prince Andrew arrested in U.K. over ties to Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

3h ago

2:51
Freezing drizzle will keep things icy overnight

Freezing rain will continue through the night leading to some icy conditions on the roadways and sidewalks. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

21h ago

2:56
Taste of the Danforth set to return this summer

The Taste of the Danforth, a longtime beloved festival celebrating Greek food and culture in Toronto, is set to return later this year, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

21h ago

2:07
Province won’t commit to 2031 opening of Ontario Line

As construction gets underway on the raised stretch of the Ontario Line, Metrolinx refused to commit to a 2031 opening. Tina Yazdani reports.

22h ago

1:55
Zuckerberg testifies at tech addiction trial

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has testified in a landmark trial against Meta and YouTube. Karin Caifa looks at the courtroom claims that the companies have deliberately made their apps addictive.

23h ago

More Videos