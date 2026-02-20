Crosby ruled out of semi-finals vs. Finland, McDavid named temporary captain

Team Canada is set to face off against Finland in the Olympic men's hockey semi-finals without their captain Sidney Crosby after the star player step out of the quarter-final mid game due to an injury.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 20, 2026 9:29 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2026 10:42 am.

Canada will attempt to secure a place in the men’s hockey gold‑medal game at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Friday without one of its most iconic players.

Sidney Crosby, injured during Canada’s dramatic 4-3 overtime win against Czechia in the quarterfinals, has been ruled out of the semifinal matchup against Finland.

Hockey Canada confirmed that Connor McDavid will assume the captaincy for the game, with Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon serving as alternates.

Joining Crosby as scratches are Josh Morrissey and Darcy Kuemper. Sam Bennett draws in for Canada and will centre the fourth line between Brandon Hagel and Brad Marchand to start the game.

Canada and Finland also met at this stage during the Vancouver 2010 Games, and both nations arrived in Milan Cortina after surviving quarterfinal scares. Canada needed overtime to eliminate Czechia, while Finland mounted a comeback from 2–0 down to defeat Switzerland in overtime.

Like Canada, Finland has the star power

The absence of Crosby adds another layer of uncertainty to a Canadian roster that has leaned heavily on its star power. McDavid (11 points in four games) enters the semifinal tied for the all‑time points record in an Olympic tournament featuring NHL players. Macklin Celebrini, playing in his first Olympics as a 19-year-old, is second with nine points entering Friday’s semis.

Finland, the defending Olympic champion, remains one of the most structurally disciplined teams in international hockey and is headlined by Mikko Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen, Sebastian Aho, and goalie Juuse Saros. The club has been without star centre Aleksander Barkov, who missed the Olympics due to injury.

Should Canada prevail without its longtime captain, the team will advance to Sunday’s gold‑medal game, where they will face either the United States or Slovakia. A loss would send them to the bronze‑medal game on Saturday.

On the women’s side, the U.S. capped a comeback of its own against Canada on Thursday, securing the gold with a 2-1 overtime win courtesy of Megan Keller’s heroics.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision...

10m ago

Elderly woman dies after early-morning house fire in Newmarket

An elderly woman has died following a residential structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Newmarket. Emergency crews were called to Kirby Crescent, near Alex Doner Road, at approximately...

36m ago

Police urging driver to turn themselves in after striking 19-year-old female in Markham hit and run

York Regional Police (YRP) are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in. Emergency crews were...

28m ago

Poll finds Carney has broad coalition of support among Canadians for his economic plan

A new poll finds two-thirds of Canadians are solidly behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to transition away from a Trump tariff-impacted economy towards new opportunities and ventures. The same...

1h ago

Top Stories

Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision...

10m ago

Elderly woman dies after early-morning house fire in Newmarket

An elderly woman has died following a residential structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Newmarket. Emergency crews were called to Kirby Crescent, near Alex Doner Road, at approximately...

36m ago

Police urging driver to turn themselves in after striking 19-year-old female in Markham hit and run

York Regional Police (YRP) are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in. Emergency crews were...

28m ago

Poll finds Carney has broad coalition of support among Canadians for his economic plan

A new poll finds two-thirds of Canadians are solidly behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to transition away from a Trump tariff-impacted economy towards new opportunities and ventures. The same...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:50
Carney has support on economic plan, Canadians mixed on affordability: poll

The CityNews/Canada Pulse Insights poll shows 67 per cent of those asked agree the Prime Minister is doing a good job of diversifying and building Canada's economy.

15m ago

2:41
Periods of rain Friday, changing to snow

A mixed bag of weather heading into the weekend. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

3:13
Search is on for suspects who attacked Markham fencing coach

A world-renowned fencing athlete and coach was brutally attacked in Markham. He is now healing and speaking out about what happened as police continue to search for suspects. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

0:59
Mayor Chow presents key to the city to Dr. Joseph Wong

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented the key to the city to long-time seniors' health advocate Dr. Joseph Wong.

23h ago

4:13
Team Canada prepares to face off U.S. for Olympic hockey gold

Toronto Septers forward Maggie Connors speaks to Breakfast Television ahead of Team Canada's highly anticipated women's game against the U.S. for Olympic gold.

February 19, 2026 8:41 am EST EST

More Videos